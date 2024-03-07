Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wexford

3 Kilbora Lane, Camolin, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
€485,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 293sq m (3,154sq ft). Situated on a 0.6 acre site with mature landscaped gardens, the property is less than a 10-minute drive from Gorey. It has a private water supply, electric gates and a large detached garage. Ber B2
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie
28 The Mills, Old Navan Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15
€295,000, Ray Cooke
Two-bedroom apartment extending to 61sq m (656sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit has a balcony overlooking communal gardens and the Royal Canal’s 12th lock. It has designated parking, a lift and private access to Royal Canal Way, and is a five-minute drive to the M50. Ber C2
On View: Strictly by appointment at raycook.ie
Apt 14, Block A, The Courtyard, North Great George’s Street, Dublin 1
€330,000, Auctioneera
Two-bedroom apartment extending to 62sq m (667sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the location is close to the Luas, while Belvedere College is a three-minute walk from the property, as is O’Connell Street. It has a private balcony and a designated parking space. Ber D2
On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie
8 Cowper Village, Rathmines, Dublin 6
€495,000, DNG
Two-bedroom midterrace property extending to 64sq m (689sq ft). Located in a mature leafy development in the heart of Dublin 6, the property has a private west-facing rear garden that backs on to Tranquila Park. It is a 10-minute walk to the Luas and the house has easy access to the M50. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
1 Rushbrook Crescent, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
€699,950, Team Lorraine Mulligan
Semidetached five-bedroom house extending to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). The property, with a south-facing rear garden, has off-street parking for two cars, a conservatory and room to extend to the rear, subject to planning permission. Ber D2
On View: Strictly by appointment at teamlorraine.ie