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Jeffrey Donaldson guilty verdict; new legislation on dog breeding; and heatwave weather warning

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Jeffrey Donaldson guilty verdict; new legislation on dog breeding; and heatwave weather warning

Listen | 11:39
Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Newry court house. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at Newry court house. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Tue Jun 23 2026 - 06:43

The former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has been told by a judge to expect a lengthy prison sentence after he was convicted of all 18 sex abuse counts, including the rape of a woman when she was in primary school.

The UK will get a new Prime Minister following the announcement by Kier Starmer that he is to stand down. Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he improved the relationship between the UK and Ireland.

There is new legislation being proposed on dog breeding to include a requirement that prospective buyers are shown a puppy’s biological mother on-site, and banning animals being handed over in car parks.

Met Éirann has issues a yellow weather warning as a heatwave sweeps across Europe.

Jeffrey DonaldsonUKKeir Starmer

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