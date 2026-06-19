Look inside: Renovated three-bed with garden room on Ranelagh’s Mountpleasant Avenue

Address : 40 Mountpleasant Avenue Lower, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,595,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Ranelagh

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The design flair evident in this renovated three-bedroom home on Ranelagh’s Mountpleasant Avenue is obvious as soon as you step through the original front door, painted plum and topped by a fanlight.

A renovation, overseen by Donaghy and Dimond Architects, has transformed the 177sq m (1,905sq ft) terraced, Ber-exempt home into an attractive prospect. While retaining its period charm, the property, for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.595 million, is now full of contemporary features.

To the left of the entrance hall with original features is a livingroom, with sash window, black marble fireplace and cast-iron inset, with a glass balustrade overlooking the lower, ground-floor level. Large shutters hang on either side of this aperture, ensuring the room can be closed off from the floor below.

This is a stunning space, with a fresh kitchen with French limestone worktops, a five-ring gas Smeg hob and an Ilve oven – it’s a kitchen ready for a serious cook, aided by a long island that separates it from the dining area.

Beyond the dining area is a showstopping double-height living area, with floor-to-ceiling glazing framing the green copper dome and cupola of the Church of Mary Immaculate Rathmines. To the right of the living area is an inner hall, replete with storage, off which is a shower room tiled in pale green.

Entrance Hall

Sittingroom

Kitchen

Living area

Outside, the back garden has been landscaped with an attractive patio to the left of the house, which has steps leading to the lawn above that is bordered by mature ferns and bamboo that afford privacy. At the end of the garden is a room, made with concrete and solid wood, setting it apart from a typical garden room. Currently laid out as a bedroom, it has an en suite with a shower, so it could be used as guest accommodation, extra living space or as a fine home office.

Back inside, there is a bedroom at hall level with a barrel ceiling; it overlooks the garden. There are two more bedrooms on the first floor, including the main bedroom, which spans the width of the house; it has a fireplace, two sash windows and a huge oak free-standing wardrobe that serves as a divider between a dressing area and the sleeping area.

There’s another bedroom beyond it with fitted shelves, a painted cast-iron fireplace and a sash window with shutters. The second-floor return has the main family bathroom, beautifully tiled with a striking wooden ceiling. More stairs lead to an attic room, which has the potential for further development.

Number 40 Mountpleasant Avenue Lower is a stunningly designed and executed home in turnkey condition. Set between the villages of Ranelagh and Rathmines, it is located at the canal end of the avenue, ensuring swift access to the city centre.

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Garden