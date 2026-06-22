Residential

What will €295,000 buy in countryside near Waterford city and in Dublin’s docklands?

Two homes, one price: a three-bed house near Kilmacow or a one-bed apartment in the IFSC

Deatched three-bed near Waterford city
Deatched three-bed near Waterford city
Jessica Doyle
Mon Jun 22 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

Molum, Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny

€295,000, Liberty Blue

This detached three-bedroom home offers a peaceful countryside setting outside the village of Kilmacow, while being about a 20-minute drive from Waterford city centre. Extending to 87sq m (936sq ft), the home is beautifully presented and ready to move into. On the ground floor there is a living/diningroom off the kitchen, a separate sittingroom, a bathroom and a double bedroom. There are two bedrooms upstairs. A cement driveway leads to a substantial lawned garden to the side of the property. Ber D.

  • Plus: Less than a half-hour’s drive from Waterford city.
  • Minus: You will need to drive to the shops.
One-bed apartment in the IFSC
One-bed apartment in the IFSC

Town

208 Tuskar Rock, Custom House Harbour, IFSC, Dublin 1

€295,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This one-bedroom apartment provides a convenient base for professionals working in the docklands area of Dublin city. Extending to 40sq m (430sq ft), the property comprises a kitchenette and living space that opens on to a west-facing balcony overlooking the harbour. A double bedroom and full bathroom complete the accommodation. It has been well maintained and provides a blank canvas for a prospective buyer. It is a short walk from the George’s Dock Luas Red Line stop and Connolly Station and is a walk over the Seán O’Casey Bridge from the south docklands. Ber C2.

  • Plus: Convenient city centre location.
  • Minus: No garden space.
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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