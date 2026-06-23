Look inside: Ranelagh home for sale offers masterclass in contemporary design

Address : 22 Bannaville, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €995,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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The bright, modern home at 22 Bannaville – an architectural masterclass in contemporary design using natural material finishes – was built on an infill site, on land formerly part of the back garden to a home on the adjacent Mountpleasant Avenue Lower in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

It was designed by Gró Works, a Dublin-based architecture firm that has created a niche for such properties, says Ultan Ó Conchubhair, a partner at the firm, and through experience it has worked out how to make new builds work on small sites and to comply with planning restrictions in established areas.

The project had a quick turnaround time, from spring 2024 to the current owners moving in in the summer of 2025. Features of the design include exposed brickwork and light-oak finishes throughout, clever built-in joinery used to zone spaces and add storage, and extensive glazing to bring in natural light wherever possible.

Extending to 117sq m (1,259sq ft), 22 Bannaville is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €995,000. Conveniently located between Ranelagh and Rathmines villages, it is a stone’s throw from the Grand Canal and a 20-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre.

From the exterior, the home is a sleek grey structure with a carport for off-street parking. Stepping inside, the line of sight is drawn to the back garden, framed by a wall of glazing in the rear living space. Such infill projects present the difficulty of being dark in their centre, Ó Conchubhair says, and so they have large windows to the front and rear infusing the hallway with light.

Stepping into the light-oak floored hallway, the white wooden ceiling joists are exposed overhead – a feature that continues throughout the design. A neat utility space sits to the front of the ground floor, hived off behind sliding doors, and a wood-panelled WC occupies the under the stairs space.

You step down to the open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom; this allows for increased ceiling height which contributes to a sense of spaciousness. The space is impressive to behold with every inch of space considered within the design. To the left, is the spacious kitchen space centred by a substantial white marble-topped island. There is an abundance of built-in handless units including a cabinet that allows for a coffee station that you can leave open to access as needed. A huge, glazed pivot door opens from the kitchen to the back garden, seamlessly connecting the indoor and outdoor spaces.

A sizeable roof light extends the width of the house – from the side of the kitchen to the living area – letting in lots of light; wood slats were added to create uniformity with the exposed joists covering the rest of the ceiling and to artfully filter light and shadow through the living spaces.

Exterior

Hallway

Kithen and dining area

Door to garden

Living area

The living area features a built-in media unit that hides the TV and provides deep drawers for toy storage. Open shelving allows it to feel connected to the kitchen area, while zoning it into a separate space. The walls of the living and dining areas are exposed brickwork painted in white.

The back garden faces west and, continuing the use of natural materials, features cement slabs that form a patio and a border of the rear planter. The rest is laid in low-maintenance artificial grass.

Upstairs, the main bedroom sits to the front of the first floor, with a large window – dressed with voile curtains as well as a blackout option for night-time – built-in wardrobes and a sleek en suite shower room. The main bathroom is beside it and features a free-standing bath and a large shower; without a window to the outside an internal window high on the wall above the shower looks out to the landing where light flows through from a roof light.

Two further bedrooms occupy the rear of the floor, both with built-in wardrobes and large windows to the rear.

A versatile room, in use as an office, is accessed up another flight of stairs. It features under-eaves storage and a desk built into a nook under a Velux window, allowing you to work with a perfectly framed view of the copper dome of the Church of Mary Immaculate Refuge of Sinners.

Number 22 Bannaville has an A2 energy rating; it was wrapped for insulation and has underfloor heating and an air-to-water heat pump.

Main bedroom

Bathroom

Second bedroom

Utility room