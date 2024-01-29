Four two-bed terraced homes from €265,000 in Dublin and Louth

25 Hammond Street, Blackpitts, Dublin 8

This end-of-terrace two-bedroom home comes to the market in walk-in condition in Blackpitts, an area popular for its proximity to the south side of the city centre. The property, first built in 1893, extends to 75sq m (807sq ft), and is a 20-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green and Temple Bar, while regular Dublin Bus routes stop nearby. You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to nearby coffee spots with the likes of Noshington, BiBi’s and Little Bird Coffee & Yoga nearby, to name a few.

You enter number 25 Hammond Street into a small porch before entering the livingroom, which has wooden floors and white walls. The kitchen lies beyond it through double doors and features cream units and integrated appliances. French doors open out to the low-maintenance back garden which is a decent size for a city location and benefits from a south-facing aspect.

The staircase in the kitchen leads to the first floor where there are two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and wooden floors, and the bathroom. The home has an E2 Ber rating, which a new owner may look to address. Number 52 Hammond Street is on the market through DNG, seeking €445,000.

22 Trinity Street

22 Trinity Street, Drogheda, Co Louth

This beautifully renovated two-bedroom townhouse a short walk from Drogheda town centre comes to the market for €235,000, selling through Property Partners Little. It has a pretty façade from the street, painted powder blue with a white framing around the windows and a fanlight above the front door.

READ MORE

You enter the home into a small porch that leads into the living/diningroom. A stylish modern kitchen lies to the rear, with navy wooden units and a marble-effect island with counters and splashback in the same finish. Double doors off the kitchen lead to a small yard out the back. The bathroom has also been upgraded with patterned tiles underfoot, wood panelling on the wall and a free-standing bath. Upstairs, both bedrooms are good-sized doubles. The property, extending to about 70sq m (753sq ft), has a D1 Ber.

62 Neagh Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

62 Neagh Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

This two-bedroom townhouse comes to the market through Mullery O’Gara in a sought-after location, seeking €395,000. The property, measuring 56sq m (603sq ft) with an E2 Ber, is in good condition with potential to extend the kitchen to the rear, subject to planning permission.

Currently, it has a garden to the front and a livingroom and kitchen on the ground floor; the livingroom features a cast-iron fireplace and the small rectangular kitchen to the rear has white wooden units and a blue metro-tile splashback. The back garden is a decent size with a patio area and a lawn beyond it. The two bedrooms upstairs are doubles and the main bedroom also features a cast-iron fireplace.

This property is located across the road from a playground and five minutes from Sunshine Park, with the amenities of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Rathgar all accessible nearby.

12 Cameron Street

12 Cameron Street, Dublin 8

This 47sq m (506sq ft) two-bed is compact but conveniently located in Dublin 8, about a 30-minute walk from the city centre, with many shops, cafes and restaurants nearby. It is in good condition with a C3 Ber but would hugely benefit from some colour and customisation.

It features a wood-burning stove in the livingroom, a spiral staircase, wide-plank laminate flooring and a functional kitchen with a white metro-tile splashback. There is a utility space and small shower room on the ground floor and two double bedrooms upstairs. It is now on the market through Lansdowne Partnership Estate Agents, seeking €265,000.