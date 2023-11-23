What will €625,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?

Country
Address: Maamtrasna Lodge, Tourmakeady, Co Mayo
Agent: Schiller & Schiller
With direct access to Lough Mask for fishing and surrounded by the Partry Mountains, this 269sq m house can be divided in two as it has two kitchens, two conservatories and four bedrooms, so has income potential. Architecturally designed, the property on 0.72 of an acre was constructed in 1996 and has a C1 energy rating.
Plus: Private access to Lough Mask
Minus: It’s a drive to the shops
Town
Address: 1 Mountdown Road, Manor Estate, Terenure, Dublin 12
Agent: DNG
This three-bedroom semidetached house extends to 123sq m (inclusive of garage) and is home to its original owners since construction. Close to a number of amenities and the M50, the property has a large triple-aspect garden that offers space to extend, subject to planning permission.
Plus: In a sought-after location with a large garden
Minus: Ber of E1 will need addressing