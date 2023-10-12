What will €725,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Rosebrook Lodge, Kiltale, Co Meath, is on two acres.

Address: Rosebrook Lodge, Kiltale, Co Meath

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Royal

Lying on two acres with an old orchard and landscaped gardens with an ancient bridge running over a stream, this four-bedroom house has three fine reception rooms. Extending to 190sq m (2,027sq ft), the sandstone-faced bungalow has two patios, a large decked area and is located about a 10-minute drive from the town of Trim and 41km from Dublin.

Plus: Good-sized property on lovely grounds

Minus: Ber of D1 will need to be addressed

23 Beech Grove, Booterstown, Co Dublin, has been refurbished and extended.

Address: 23 Beech Grove, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Dating from 1915, this chocolate-box-pretty arts-and-crafts cottage has been refurbished and extended in 2016 to a design by GKMP Architects. With a south-facing front garden, original sash windows have been restored in the two-bedroom 69sq m (743sq ft) house, which has new oak flooring and a Berof C3.

Plus: Fully restored property

Minus: No off-street parking