What will €395,000 buy in Cork city and county?

Town

Address: 32 Nicholas Street, Cork City

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Cork

Dating from the 1800s this charming cut-stone Georgian town house lies over three levels and has a storeroom in the basement. Extending to 169sq m (1,819sq ft) it has three bedrooms and a fully enclosed west-facing back garden that is accessed by large patio doors. It is conveniently located near South Mall and Patrick Street, so negates the need for a car in the city.

Plus: The property has a garden in the city

Minus: Ber of D1 will need addressing

Hadwell, Aghada, Co Cork

Country

Address: Hadwell, Aghada, Co Cork

Agent: Hegarty Properties

Situated between the villages of Whitegate and Aghada, this four-bedroom house extends to 125sq m (269sq ft) and lies on a 0.24-hectare (0.6 acre) site. Constructed in 1988, it sits on an elevated site overlooking the harbour and will need updating as the Ber is D2. However, it is the location close to an array of beaches and Trabolgan Holiday Village, in addition to its panoramic maritime views that will attract buyers.

Plus: A good sized garden with super views

Minus: Ber of D2 will need addressing