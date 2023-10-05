Cool and convenient home in Dublin 8 for €395,000

If you’re looking for a cool, easy-to-manage home within walking distance of Dublin city centre, this two-bed midterrace at number 11 Pimlico could fit the bill.
Located in the Coombe/Liberties area, there is plenty of footfall here on a weekday afternoon with a mix of children coming home from school, students heading to and from the city centre, and older people going to the shops.
The current owner bought this house in 2017 – for €360,000, according to the Property Price Register – and had plans to live here long term, before falling in love flipped the script.
This home, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), is accessed from the street into a small porch area, with colourful Morrocan-style tiles underfoot. The entire ground floor is open plan with the living area to the front of the property and the kitchen at the rear, with a dining space in the middle.
The dining area benefits from an original fireplace with ornate tiling; currently sealed, the chimney breast is the perfect spot to hang a piece of art. The floors in the living and dining areas are wooden, with white walls. The current owner’s use of dark wood and mid-century-modern-style furniture works well here, but a prospective buyer could easily put their own stamp on the space.
The house could be a bit chilly, however, with an E Ber, so that is something a prospective buyer will likely look to address.
The kitchen consists of an L-shaped countertop with a breakfast-bar peninsula, zoning the space from the rest of the floor. The current owner replaced the cabinets with trendy plywood doors and added a brand-new Neff hob, which has never been used. New decorative grey and blue tiles form the kitchen floor. There is a door off the kitchen into a very small courtyard, which houses the washing machine under a shelter – keeping it out of sight, out of mind.
Next to the kitchen is the shower room, which has been recently redone. The shower is up a step to the rear surrounded by cement-effect tiles, with black fittings. There is also a built-in bookshelf outside the shower room, at the foot of the stairs.
Upstairs both bedrooms are good-sized doubles. The one at the front of the house takes up the width of the floor, with painted wooden floors and white walls. The double-glazed sash windows are good for keeping the noise from the road at bay, the owner says.
The second double to the rear comes with plenty of storage including a plywood unit, a built-in closet and a storage nook high in the wall, which is connected to the attic.
Number 11 Pimlico is likely to suit someone who works in the city and wants to be available for a coffee or a drink in the city at a moment’s notice. It is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €395,000.