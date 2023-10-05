Cool and convenient home in Dublin 8 for €395,000

Address : 11 Pimlico, Dublin 8 Price : €395,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

If you’re looking for a cool, easy-to-manage home within walking distance of Dublin city centre, this two-bed midterrace at number 11 Pimlico could fit the bill.

Located in the Coombe/Liberties area, there is plenty of footfall here on a weekday afternoon with a mix of children coming home from school, students heading to and from the city centre, and older people going to the shops.

The current owner bought this house in 2017 – for €360,000, according to the Property Price Register – and had plans to live here long term, before falling in love flipped the script.

This home, extending to 73sq m (786sq ft), is accessed from the street into a small porch area, with colourful Morrocan-style tiles underfoot. The entire ground floor is open plan with the living area to the front of the property and the kitchen at the rear, with a dining space in the middle.

11 Pimlico, Dublin 8: Living area

11 Pimlico, Dublin 8: kitchen

The dining area benefits from an original fireplace with ornate tiling; currently sealed, the chimney breast is the perfect spot to hang a piece of art. The floors in the living and dining areas are wooden, with white walls. The current owner’s use of dark wood and mid-century-modern-style furniture works well here, but a prospective buyer could easily put their own stamp on the space.

The house could be a bit chilly, however, with an E Ber, so that is something a prospective buyer will likely look to address.

11 Pimlico, Dublin 8: dining area

The kitchen consists of an L-shaped countertop with a breakfast-bar peninsula, zoning the space from the rest of the floor. The current owner replaced the cabinets with trendy plywood doors and added a brand-new Neff hob, which has never been used. New decorative grey and blue tiles form the kitchen floor. There is a door off the kitchen into a very small courtyard, which houses the washing machine under a shelter – keeping it out of sight, out of mind.

11 Pimlico, Dublin 8: shower room

Next to the kitchen is the shower room, which has been recently redone. The shower is up a step to the rear surrounded by cement-effect tiles, with black fittings. There is also a built-in bookshelf outside the shower room, at the foot of the stairs.

Upstairs both bedrooms are good-sized doubles. The one at the front of the house takes up the width of the floor, with painted wooden floors and white walls. The double-glazed sash windows are good for keeping the noise from the road at bay, the owner says.

The second double to the rear comes with plenty of storage including a plywood unit, a built-in closet and a storage nook high in the wall, which is connected to the attic.

11 Pimlico, Dublin 8: main bedroom

11 Pimlico, Dublin 8: bedroom

Number 11 Pimlico is likely to suit someone who works in the city and wants to be available for a coffee or a drink in the city at a moment’s notice. It is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €395,000.