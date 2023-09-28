Five homes on view this week in Dublin

17 Glenbrook Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14: This four-bedroom semidetached house is on sale for €750,000.

17 Glenbrook Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€750,000, DNG

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 122sq m (1,313sq ft). The property, located close to a number of amenities, has a private rear garden and a partially covered garage. There is potential to expand the house subject to planning permission. Ber E2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

24 Raglan Lane, Ballsbridge: for sale for €1.45 million

24 Raglan Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€1.45m, Colliers International

Four-bedroom mews extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft). Constructed in 2000, and set behind electric gates, the property designed by architect Paul Keogh has private parking for two cars and a wester-facing town garden close to Baggot Street and the Aviva Stadium. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at colliers.ie

Princeton, Ballyedmonduff Road, Stepaside, Dublin 18: This house has a surface of 217sq m and stands on 1.13 acres.

Princeton, Ballyedmonduff Road, Stepaside, Dublin 18

€1.1m, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 217sq m (2,336sq ft). Standing on a 1.13 acre site of elevated gardens with panoramic views, the property, which has four reception rooms, has a large outbuilding and double garage. Ber C1

On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com

79 Calderwood Road, Off Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9: This midterrace house extends to 150sq m.

79 Calderwood Road, Off Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€825,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Five-bedroom midterrace house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). With a west-facing rear garden with two sheds and potential to extend, subject to planning permission. The windows were changed in the property in 2003, and a new bathroom installed in 2022. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

Westmanstown Lodge, Newcastle, Co Dublin: This detached five-bedroom house sits on 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens.

Westmanstown Lodge, Newcastle, Co Dublin

€850,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 212sq m (2,282sq ft). The property dating from 1972 lies on 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens and has a quadruple garage/workshop adjacent. It has an adjoining one-bedroom unit generating €14,000 per annum. Ber C3

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie