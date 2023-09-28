Five homes on view this week in Dublin

17 Glenbrook Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
€750,000, DNG
Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 122sq m (1,313sq ft). The property, located close to a number of amenities, has a private rear garden and a partially covered garage. There is potential to expand the house subject to planning permission. Ber E2
On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie
24 Raglan Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
€1.45m, Colliers International
Four-bedroom mews extending to 155sq m (1,668sq ft). Constructed in 2000, and set behind electric gates, the property designed by architect Paul Keogh has private parking for two cars and a wester-facing town garden close to Baggot Street and the Aviva Stadium. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at colliers.ie
Princeton, Ballyedmonduff Road, Stepaside, Dublin 18
€1.1m, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty
Detached four-bedroom house extending to 217sq m (2,336sq ft). Standing on a 1.13 acre site of elevated gardens with panoramic views, the property, which has four reception rooms, has a large outbuilding and double garage. Ber C1
On View: Strictly by appointment at lisney.com
79 Calderwood Road, Off Griffith Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
€825,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Five-bedroom midterrace house extending to 150sq m (1,615sq ft). With a west-facing rear garden with two sheds and potential to extend, subject to planning permission. The windows were changed in the property in 2003, and a new bathroom installed in 2022. Ber C2
On View: Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie
Westmanstown Lodge, Newcastle, Co Dublin
€850,000, Sherry FitzGerald
Detached five-bedroom house extending to 212sq m (2,282sq ft). The property dating from 1972 lies on 1.5 acres of landscaped gardens and has a quadruple garage/workshop adjacent. It has an adjoining one-bedroom unit generating €14,000 per annum. Ber C3
On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie