Energy-efficient home with mountain views in Westport for €845,000

When the owners of Derrygorman bought a two-acre greenfield site and began building their 371sq m (4,000 sq ft) home in 2008, they wanted to create an energy-efficient home, looking at every aspect of heat recovery and retention. They wanted a house that would blend into the plot, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, and to maximise the views of Croagh Patrick and the Tourmakeady mountains.

With the help of architect Aoife Hughes from Castlebar, their objectives were fulfilled, and now this stunning home, which is a bungalow at the front and extends over two levels to the rear, is being brought to market by Tuohy O’Toole, seeking €845,000.

All living spaces are on the first floor to make the most of the fantastic views. On approach, the property sits into its surroundings like a snug little cottage, giving scant indication of the space and luxurious comfort within. The entrance lobby has an office to the rear, as well as a cloakroom and guest bathroom, and on the right there is a serene, wood-panelled sittingroom painted in green with twin leather Chesterfield sofas and an engineered oak floor.

The owners selected the best materials to allow optimum conduction of heat for the underfloor geothermal heating and this is why the floors are clad in marble tiles or engineered oak; it creates an aesthetic flow and unity through the airy spaces. On the left of the lobby is the huge living area which has a vaulted roof and multiple seating areas, and the focal point is an impressive double-sided fireplace from Kalfire with a smoked-oak herringbone parquet surround.

The windows are triple-glazed timber Aluclad and provide superior insulation from the Mayo elements. Double layers of insulation were installed in the attic, and the southeast-facing house has two separate heat-recovery systems, upstairs and downstairs. The extensive future-proofing of the house has earned it a Ber of A2.

A white, sleek kitchen was bought from Italian firm Snaidero and has Neff appliances, quartz counters and a large quartz-topped island with an inbuilt sink. With an echo of the fireplace, and to warm what could be an otherwise rather sterile space, there’s another expanse of herringbone oak that complements the shining white units. At the end of the kitchen, doors open up on to a raised deck with recently replaced composite flooring.

The same marble tile is used in all the bathrooms – two of the four bedrooms are en suite. The main bedroom has a beautiful bathroom with a sunken bath, power shower and a walk-in wardrobe.

The garden is delightful, well-landscaped and planted, divided into different seating areas and a proportion of the two acres at the lower end of the property has been rewilded. The garage had a stable built into it, while also providing storage space.

Derrygorman is 3km east of Westport town, and connectivity has improved with the opening of the new motorway bypass. The owners are downsizing and taking on a new building project in the area.