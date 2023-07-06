What will €445,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Town

Address 57 St Peter’s Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Agent DNG

This well maintained three-bedroom house extends to 93sq m (1,001sq ft) and its end-of-terrace position allows for a large and rather private back garden. The property has solid merbau flooring with mahogany doors and architraves and gas-fired central heating. It has been rewired and replumbed in recent years and has rear pedestrian/vehicular access.

Plus There’s a plethora of amenities on the doorstep

Minus Despite upgrades the Ber is E1

The Stone House, Cooranuller, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Address The Stone House, Cooranuller, Ballydehob, Co Cork

Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill West Cork

This three-bedroom house extends to 168sq m (1,808sq ft) and lies on almost an acre of landscaped mature grounds with a private south-facing aspect. The property is conveniently located between Ballydehob and Skibbereen. It was built in 2007, has been well maintained and has a solid-fuel-burning stove and double-glazed windows throughout. A detached stone clad garage lies adjacent to the house and would work as a home office, gym or workshop.

Plus Good sized house with a Ber of B2

Minus You’ll be walking to the shops