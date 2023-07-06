What will €445,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Town
Address 57 St Peter’s Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Agent DNG
This well maintained three-bedroom house extends to 93sq m (1,001sq ft) and its end-of-terrace position allows for a large and rather private back garden. The property has solid merbau flooring with mahogany doors and architraves and gas-fired central heating. It has been rewired and replumbed in recent years and has rear pedestrian/vehicular access.
Plus There’s a plethora of amenities on the doorstep
Minus Despite upgrades the Ber is E1
Country
Address The Stone House, Cooranuller, Ballydehob, Co Cork
Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill West Cork
This three-bedroom house extends to 168sq m (1,808sq ft) and lies on almost an acre of landscaped mature grounds with a private south-facing aspect. The property is conveniently located between Ballydehob and Skibbereen. It was built in 2007, has been well maintained and has a solid-fuel-burning stove and double-glazed windows throughout. A detached stone clad garage lies adjacent to the house and would work as a home office, gym or workshop.
Plus Good sized house with a Ber of B2
Minus You’ll be walking to the shops