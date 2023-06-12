Four under €400,000: homes in Wicklow, Cavan, Dublin and Tipperary

13 Cathedral Road, Cavan Town

This 1940s end-of-terrace property has an immaculate contemporary fitout including a bright, white kitchen and oak herringbone floors. The property is on Cathedral Road in Cavan town, across from Con Smith Memorial Park, which offers lovely green views from the front of the home.

The property, extending to 136 sq m (1464 sq ft), consists of a front livingroom, which opens into the spacious kitchen/living/diningroom to the rear, off which is a small, paved back courtyard. There is also a utility space off the kitchen and a WC under the stairs.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs, the main has a modern en suite shower room, and the main bathroom. This B2-rated home is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods, seeking €375,000.

38 Bramble Corner, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

This three-bedroom semidetached house, extending to 115 sq m (1,238 sq ft), comes to the market in great condition in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow. The property is in a quiet cul-de-sac close to the town’s amenities and is within walking distance of local schools. Dublin Bus route 84 stops nearby and the Kilcoole train station is a 2.2km walk away, facilitating commuting to the capital.

The ground floor of the property consists of a livingroom to the front, a downstairs toilet and a kitchen-diner that leads to a spacious sittingroom with a vaulted ceiling. Velux windows provide ample natural light while French doors lead to the back garden, which is easy to maintain with a small lawn, paving and a patio area.

There are three double bedrooms upstairs, all of which have fitted wardrobes, and a good-sized main bathroom. This C-rated property with double glazing throughout is on the market through DNG Bray, seeking €399,000.

20 Mount Drinan Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin

This three-bedroom semidetached home in Swords, Co Dublin, comes to the market in turnkey condition with the addition of a garden room used as an office/gym.

The property consists of a livingroom to the front that leads to a bright kitchen-diner at the rear. The back garden is low maintenance with a paved terrace, perfect for entertaining, beyond which is the office room. There are three double bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs.

The property, which has a C1 Ber, benefits from double-glazed blue-framed windows that make for a more contemporary facade. Number 20, which is a short stroll from Swords village, is on the market through Brophy Estates, seeking €395,000.

Barronstown, Co Tipperary

This well-presented four-bed detached property near Tipperary town, selling through DNG Liam Brady, offers a lot of space for its €385,000 asking price. The property, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, extends to a generous 236 sq m (2,540 sq ft), surrounded by ample landscaped gardens on a site of just under an acre.

The property consists of a large entrance hall with black and white tiles, a livingroom, open-plan kitchen/livingroom, a double bedroom, a utility room and a guest WC on the ground floor. The remaining upstairs bedrooms are a generous size, as is the main bathroom with a free-standing bath. The main bedroom is en suite.

This property is likely to appeal to a buyer who likes to spend time outdoors with ample space for planting vegetables and multiple patio areas to the rear for entertaining. It also has a large, secure garage. This charming property is a short drive from Tipperary town and Limerick Junction.