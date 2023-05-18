Home of the Year winner and adjoining properties packed with potential in west Dublin for €1.95m

The Carriage House is one of the buildings in The Courtyard and won RTE's Home of the Year in 2020

Address : The Courtyard, Beech Park, Clonsilla, Dublin 15 Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

Dating from 1830, The Courtyard in Clonsilla incorporates the Carriage House, the winner of RTÉ’s Home of the Year in 2020. Back then it was described by architect and competition judge Peter Crowley as “something out of an Enid Blyton novel”. It was once part of Luttrellstown Castle estate, where farm managers and stable workers lived alongside the horses that carted around the Big House occupants.

Today it is home to Ethna Dorman, who purchased the entire property in 1999. After four generations of the family – her father, her, her children and her grandchildren – began living in The Courtyard, she decided to convert an old carriage house, which was a former tea room for the adjacent Shackleton Gardens, and it subsequently took the Home of the Year title.

Residential buildings occupying The Courtyard include a 60sq m (645sq ft) one-bedroom gate cottage, a 90sq m (970sq ft) two-bedroom garden cottage and the converted two-bedroom Carriage House that extends to 120sq m (1,291sq ft).

The Courtyard has five properties, three of which are accommodation

The garden is at the centre

All buildings face the Courtyard

All buildings face the Courtyard

The Courtyard has five buildings and is next to Shackleton Gardens in Clonsilla

Dorman engaged Victoria and Michael Kavanagh of architectural firm MVK to advise on the conversion of the Carriage House. Builders Des Egan and Sons, who Dorman describes as “great craftsmen”, gutted the place, installing insulation, a heating system, underfloor heating and all works required to turn the place into a unique two-bedroom home. Details such as exposed walls in the bedrooms and upstairs corridor have since been repointed with lime render in a nod to their near two-century existence.

READ MORE

In addition to the three residential buildings (offering 270sq m of accommodation in total), a great hall and a workshop are included in the sale. The great hall in its heyday would have housed two tack rooms, almost a dozen horses and a couple of stable workers. Extending to an additional 218sq m (2,350sq ft), planning permission has been secured to turn the space into a three-bedroom unit. It was recently used for a family wedding and has a multitude of potential uses, depending on the new owners’ requirements.

Living room

Kitchen in the Carriage House

Bedroom

All reception rooms overlook the courtyard

The Great Hall has permission to turn the building into a three bedroom unit

The cut-stone workshop measures 71sq m (767sq ft), has a barrelled, galvanised roof and is extensively fitted with power points. It is surrounded by the curtilage of the Shackleton Gardens, which is operated by Fingal County Council and opened to the public in 2021 after an ambitious restoration project. They have been described as one of the important herbaceous gardens in Ireland and were developed by plantsman David Shackleton. Of interest in The Courtyard are two important roses: a Lady Banks rose drapes over the gate cottage, the tag of which reads: “A gift to David Shackleton from Robert Lloyd Praeger”, the naturalist, author and librarian; and a Lady Hillingdon rose that climbs over the Carriage House.

There is rental potential with some of the accommodation while the possibilities are endless for the grand hall.

Dorman loves the total tranquillity of the place: “You will never hear a car yet we are minutes from the M50, Dublin Airport and the Maynooth line to Dublin [a 20-minute train ride, in the process of being upgraded] lies at the end of the quarter of a mile driveway.”

As four of her five children and nine of her grandchildren now live in the United States, she is selling up, as the properties are too much for her needs. She has placed her impressive home, which is Ber exempt, consisting of five buildings, on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.95 million.