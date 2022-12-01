What will €285,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

COUNTRY

Address: 15E Harbour Village, Killaloe, Co Clare.

Agent: Clare Tipp Properties.

With immediate access to the river Shannon and Lough Derg, this two-bedroom penthouse extends to 114sq m (1,227sq ft). The own-door property with a large mezzanine has a good-sized balcony with panoramic views and a Ber of C2.

Plus: Includes an 8m berth in the marina.

Minus: Management fees are €2,500 annually (includes berth).

8 The Oaks, Stradbrook Hill is in excellent condition

TOWN

Address: 8 The Oaks, Stradbrook Hill, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Agent: DNG.

Located at the top of Stradbrook Road, this first-floor, one-bedroom apartment extends to 40sq m (430sq ft). In excellent order, the property, which has a secure storage lock-up, benefits from a southerly orientation and overlooks spacious communal gardens. With double-glazed windows, the unit has a Ber of C2.

Plus: In excellent condition.

Minus: Management fees are €1,117 annually.