How to plan home improvement projects to avoid delays and keep your timeline on track

Home improvement: When it comes to custom-made or bespoke items, planning for long lead times is essential. Bespoke designed internal doors in renovation by Optimise Design

When planning a home improvement project, it’s natural to think smaller projects require less time and preparation. But the reality is that even a modest project can demand extensive planning, especially if it involves items with long lead times. The timeline for your project isn’t necessarily dictated by its size but by the availability of the materials, components and tradespeople needed to complete it. Here’s what to consider early on to help you set a realistic timeline and avoid unexpected delays.

Design

The design phase of a renovation is often more time-intensive than many people anticipate. The time it takes depends on several factors, such as how complex the project is, how clear your vision is, good communication, and whether your wish list aligns with your budget.

A simple layout refresh will take less time than a complete structural reconfiguration or new extension. The clarity of your vision also plays a role. Knowing exactly what you want will help move the process along swiftly, but if you’re still exploring options or unsure of your style, it can take longer to finalise decisions. Sharing inspiration images and detailed preferences early on can help your architect or designer understand your vision, speeding up the initial stages.

Time can also be lost if there’s a disconnect between design ideas and budget. Discussing budget constraints upfront allows your design team to make informed choices about how to prioritise when making design decisions. Communication and feedback are equally critical – prompt responses keep the project moving forward. Delays in approving drafts or responding to proposals can extend the timeline, and making decisions quickly will help keep the process on track.

To streamline the design process, spend time identifying your needs and style preferences early on. Many architects and designers provide briefing documents to help structure your ideas, and inspiration images or other visual references are a great tool to help communicate your style preferences. With a clear brief, realistic budget expectations and timely feedback, you can work together to bring your project to life without unnecessary delays.

Renovation: Windows are one of the most critical items to consider early in any renovation or build. Private home designed by Optimise Design

Windows

Windows are one of the most critical items to consider early in any renovation or build. Until they’re installed, your home won’t be fully weatherproof – which means no interior work such as plastering, painting or flooring can proceed. This makes it essential to plan for windows well in advance, as delays here can affect the entire project timeline.

All windows have lead times, typically 4-12 weeks, or even longer, depending on the style, material, and where they’re manufactured. Lead times for standard windows in common colours tend to be shorter, around 4-6 weeks. However, custom, dual-coloured or speciality windows can extend the lead time to 10-12 weeks, or longer. Knowing these timelines early can help you co-ordinate other work and avoid costly delays.

Whether you’re building an extension or replacing existing windows, familiarising yourself with lead times helps you co-ordinate with other tradespeople, such as painters or interior finishers, ensuring the project progresses smoothly and stays on budget.

Kitchens

Kitchens generally consist of three main elements: cabinetry, countertops and appliances, all of which can have significant lead times.

Cabinets and countertops are often custom-made and can take several weeks to a few months to make, depending on the materials and craftsmanship involved. With cabinetry, particularly bespoke options, finalising your design and placing your order early is essential as production and fitting schedules can be tight.

Appliances can also present challenges in kitchen planning. Don’t assume your preferred appliances will be available when you’re ready to order. For some appliances with specific specifications, such as particular colours or special features, you may experience lead times of 6-10 weeks.

To avoid frustration, check lead times with suppliers in advance. Once you’ve decided on the exact models and features you want, place your order immediately. This approach helps avoid the disappointment of finding out your carefully chosen appliance won’t arrive on time and allows you to co-ordinate with the rest of your renovation schedule.

Bespoke items

When it comes to custom-made or bespoke items such as flooring, joinery, internal doors or speciality fittings, planning for long lead times is essential. These items take time to produce and often require expert fitters whose schedules may be booked weeks or months in advance. For example, we recently worked on a project where the materials had a six-week lead time, but the specialised fitters were only available after 12 weeks, resulting in a significant waiting period.

Once you’ve identified the lead times for each item, map these into your timeline and work backwards to ensure everything aligns with your project’s completion date.

Planning permission

If your project needs planning permission, you should allow at least a three-month window before work is scheduled to begin. Typically, it takes two months to receive a decision and another month to obtain the final grant. However, planning permission is not guaranteed and delays may occur. Allocating buffer time in your project timeline can help accommodate any unexpected setbacks.

Your council may also attach conditions to the planning permission, requiring further detailed design, revisions and consultations. Being prepared for these possible outcomes can help you manage expectations and adjust your timeline accordingly.