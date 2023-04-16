A transformation in Howth: from a modest cottage to a light-filled modern home

Fans of Love it or List It will be aware of the struggle many homeowners face when their living needs have changed but their existing property hasn’t adapted to meet them. Some will want to up sticks and move on while others love their current location and just want to make their house work for them.

This was the case for architect Gareth Brennan’s clients, who had been living in a 1900s cottage in Howth for two decades. The property had been extended a number of times over the course of its history and, due to its hillside location, had also been affected by damp.

So, the owners were faced with a dilemma; while they loved where they were living, they wanted the house to be more energy efficient and environmentally friendly to run. Looking into the future, they were also concerned about accessibility as it was built on a sloping site – and as this elevation also afforded them some spectacular views, they also wanted some architectural advice on how to make the most of it.

With these issues in mind, Brennan got to work creating a design which involved “a completely new house set into an existing run of houses”, while also respecting building lines, heights and materials.

“The front elevation of the new house took its inspiration from the pre-existing cottage,” he says. “We did quite a bit of research on stone for the tower, eventually deciding to go with local ‘Howth Stone’. George Cooke from Natural Stone Supplies helped us with the selection of individual stones and, as we wanted a particular tone and mix, he picked stones from areas of the quarry which helped us achieve that.”

The Dublin-based architect, of Brennan Furlong, says that the fact that his clients lived on the site for 20 years was “invaluable in terms of local knowledge”.

“They knew where the sunny and windy spots were and we used this knowledge to create and position a sheltered courtyard, a sun-terrace and a viewing balcony, around which the house is wrapped, with internal spaces arranged to connect to their external counterparts,” he says.

“The views from the site are nothing short of stunning. To avail of them, we flipped the functions placing the main living spaces on the upper level. The kitchen sits into the curved timber volume and the views are something to behold. Adjacent to this, the top floor of the tower, up two further steps, has the best view out an angled window. Here, the huge charred timber roof trusses and the heavy velvet curtain are intended to help the acoustics in this room for our clients impromptu choir recitals.

“The project was quite complex, being as it was a house set on a steeply-sloping hillside. Designing, detailing and constructing it to sit into the hill as it does was quite challenging along with then detailing and constructing a stone tower to the front.”

For the homeowner, transforming the house was very much done with an eye on the future.

“Our vision was very loose with no specific design in mind,” says the homeowner. “We wanted private sections where we could work or meet as a smaller group, while also having an expandable space with a piano in the middle where we could enjoy larger gatherings with family and friends. Gareth’s idea to design floating fins around the piano to allow it be seen from the living/kitchen areas while located in the dining area brought a central focus, which adds a real touch of magic to this space.

“We also wanted this house of our dreams to be a place where we could grow old so wanted a lift if we face mobility issues down the road. We also wanted one of the bedrooms to be self-contained with its own outdoor access, should we need home care at some point. Gareth’s design brought all of these features together, without even a hint of its future accessibility potential – rather, a stunning modern design of upside-down living for any age group.”

Brennan says that although the project was a bit of a “slow-burner”, it was “an absolute labour of love” for the clients. Planning permission was granted in mid-2019 and the contractor, Izota Construction, was appointed at the end of 2019 and began work in early 2020.

Of course, we all know what happened next. Just six weeks into the demolition phase, the country, and the world, came to a standstill with Covid lockdowns – and work on the house was stalled for a year.

Once the construction industry opened up again, however, construction began apace and was finished by the end of 2022, with final snagging and landscaping taking place at the start of this year.

“Covid helped and hindered over the long three years,” says the homeowner. “It helped because [the] world stopped turning so we just carried on with our lives, working remotely while we waited it out. But it was also a hindrance as it caused the initial first long delay of a year, then there were consequent delays due to logistics, materials availability, labour demands and the impact of supplies from both Brexit and the Ukraine war.”

In addition to this, she says that because the house is upside-down in layout and the architecture’s designs were so different from anything they had seen before, they struggled to imagine the finished result.

“We worried about the cladding, whether we’d hate it while it weathered and also if the angles of the house might be too severe,” she says. “But to give us some comfort, Gareth’s team created a model and, with that, the whole design came to life We loved how it would open up the house to its magnificent view over Balscadden Bay, which, previously, we could only properly see from an open hall door. So, we put our trust in Gareth and his team as they guided us through some key decisions, such as the choice of stone for the tower, the importance of bespoke windows where needed and the use of shuttered concrete. We were also glad to know you could pre-treat the cladding so it would weather silver, so we wouldn’t have to live with an eyesore for a few years.

The homeowners also hired interior designer Helen Price to help with the likes of lighting, floors, bathroom decor, kitchen cabinetry and countertops.

“She also found us one of the most beautiful second-hand velvet curtains known to man, which perfectly fitted our idea for a kind of gothic design treatment for the tower space – it really makes it – and she also saved us a fortune with her inside contacts and discounts.”

The end result has delighted both the professionals and their clients.

“Our absolute favourite aspect of the build is that it has done justice to the spectacular views from this special site,” says the homeowner. “We finally have the house we always wanted in the location we’ve always loved. We are so excited about moving in as every time you turn in the house, you see another aspect of the view over the bay or into the landscaped garden, which now properly belongs to the house, given the upstairs livingroom terrace now meets the steep incline of the hill. The house and garden also have a nod to the past with stones from the old house and garden reused in the tower, patio and steps. We will be pinching ourselves forever that we are so lucky to get to live in this most amazing home.

“Our advice to others thinking of doing something similar would be to choose a quality team with proven expertise and strong client references – preferably who have past experience working well together. Listen closely to their advice – even if you don’t always agree – as that’s what you’re paying for. Also, make sure to have a great QS who will keep on top of the budget and the work schedule. The integrity of the people you put this monumental trust in is key as a project of this scale is truly a life-changing event.”

