Interior trends 2023: Let nature inspire you

A room painted with Dulux's colour of the year for 2023 called Wild Wonder.

In line with an increased focus on climate, expect sustainability to be a key element of interiors inspiration in 2023, with natural materials and nature-inspired colours to the fore.

Nature calls

Once the walls are bare again, after the Christmas decorations have been tidied away, thoughts might turn to giving our homes a refresh. One of the easiest – not to mind cheapest – ways of giving a room a new look is to paint it. But what colour?

Well, look to nature for inspiration, is what the experts say.

READ MORE

At Dulux its colour of the year for 2023 is called Wild Wonder – “a glowing, upbeat tone that celebrates and reflects awe inspiring nature. Think harvest crops, Wild Wonder brings energy, positivity and connection with the natural world into our living spaces.”

A room painted with Dulux Wild Wonder.

The paint company suggests pairing the neutral Wild Wonder with other nature-inspired colours, such as the greeny Old Time Olive, or greyish Mouse Tail, or the brownish Cocoa Pod for a more dramatic look. The paint costs €77.50 for five litres.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Moore has picked raspberry blush as its colour for 2023, a “vivacious shade of coral tinged with pink”. The brand says it “enlivens the senses with an electric optimism” – just right for the new year then – and can achieve a good impact in a diningroom or for adding a pop of colour to a small bathroom or en suite.

Marble

French interiors firm Roche Bobois is looking to meet the sustainable message of buying less and only buying good quality items that last in two different ways: by introducing fewer new items each year, choosing to reinvigorate existing designs instead and by creating more pieces in sustainable materials. This trend also means a greater focus on very high quality materials in furniture.

“Marble is definitely one of them and it is being used more on side tables, consoles and dining tables,” says Jo-Ann Wall, showroom manager with Roche Bobois Dublin. This is evident across the brand’s Eden Rock range, which includes Carrare marble-topped dining tables, cocktail tables, TV units and bedside tables, and which starts at about €2,740 for a bedside table. If you can’t afford marble, ceramic has also come to the fore.

“It is practical and durable and gives the look of marble but at a better price point,” says Wall.

Alternatively, retailers like Dunnes Stores and Next have a lower-cost range of furniture featuring marble.

‘Clean’ aesthetic

Expect also a move to minimalism and neutral colours, like the “clean girl” trend on TikTok, which espouses minimal make-up and dewy skin, but is now set to move to interiors.

“In interiors the clean girl aesthetic is one which features a light neutral colour palette and sleek, understated design,” says DFS senior designer Lauren Harris.

Taking inspiration from Scandinavian homes, Harris says the look is rooted in minimalism and promotes the idea of light, bright rooms that champion a sense of space and ease.

To achieve this look think about opting for a neutral coloured sofa, accentuated by some carefully selected vases in light wood. To add subtle interest that doesn’t diminish the focus on a clean, bright, effortless space, Harris suggests you add plenty of plants and finish with subtle textures in rugs and cushions.

“The result is a productive and practical space which is tranquil and chic,” she says, adding you could also try to add a nature-inspired shade such as olive green in cushions and accessories. Pictured is a four-seater sofa in linen from the brand’s platinum collection (€2,599).