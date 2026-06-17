Ambassador’s former home in Foxrock with residential development potential for €3.25m

Strong interest is expected in the sale of a prime residence with substantial residential development potential in Foxrock.

Brought to market by joint agents Knight Frank and Sherry Fitzgerald at a guide price of more than €3.25 million, Goleen, 5 Brighton Road, is a substantial residence, set on a mature site of about 1.1 acres.

The large site offers potential for a residential development, with the selling agents pointing to its zoning and scale, given that there is “strong precedent for high-quality schemes in the immediate vicinity”, most notably the O’Flynn Group’s recently completed neighbouring Beckett Wood development.

Under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan 2022-2028, the site is zoned Objective A residential, under which the objective is to provide residential development and improve and protect the existing residential amenities.

Goleen, previously the Dutch ambassador’s residence, is a detached property, extending to about 426sq m (4,585sq ft). Set well back from Brighton Road, and accessed via electric gates, it offers seclusion and privacy. While the site is likely to be the main attraction in the sale, there is also an opportunity to reimagine Goleen as an impressive family home.

Knight Frank say: “Foxrock is widely regarded as a super-prime location, characterised by low-density, high-value housing and excellent connectivity, and remains undersupplied In terms of new residential development. Given its residential zoning, easily manageable lot size and proven market demand for new homes in the area, we would expect strong interest in the sale.”

Foxrock is a suburb served with good amenities and schools, and has good transport links. It is close to the Luas green-line stop at Carrickmines, the M50 motorway and the quality bus corridor (QBC) on the nearby N11.