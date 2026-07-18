Up for the match: All you need to know for Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final

This year’s All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Limerick takes place on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know:

Q. What time does the match start?

Throw-in at Croke Park in Dublin is at 3.30pm.

Q. Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown on RTÉ2 and the RTÉ Player with coverage beginning from 2.15pm. Live coverage and updates will also be available on RTÉ Radio 1. The Irish Times will be running a live blog of the match on Sunday afternoon, as well as reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

Q. Are there any tickets left for the match?

Tickets for the All-Ireland final do not go on general sale and are distributed through the GAA’s ticketing office. Tickets are largely distributed through county boards, who then divvy them out to GAA clubs, with the two competing counties receiving the largest allocations.

Every club in the country will have received an allocation based on their size, membership, codes played, etc. Although Croke Park has an official capacity of 82,300, 82,006 tickets are distributed for both the hurling and football finals. Demand for tickets significantly outstrips supply each year.

Q. What is the weather going to be like on Sunday?

Sunday will be dry with hazy sunshine and a light northerly breeze, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures will generally range from 20 to 26 degrees, though cooler near north and northwest coasts.

Q. Are there any road closures in Dublin city centre on Sunday?

There will be strict road closures in place from 9am in the vicinity of Croke Park, An Garda Síochána has said. It has advised that clamping will be in operation in areas around the stadium for cars that are illegally parked. Those attending the match have been instructed to plan their route and to use public transport, park-and-ride facilities or to use city centre public car parks. Stiles open from 1pm.

Q. Will there be extra public transport services operating?

Irish Rail will be providing additional capacity on Dart and commuter routes. Additional Dart and commuter services will operate to Greystones, Howth and Maynooth after the match. You can check the schedules for all services at www.irishrail.ie. Dublin Bus has a number of routes that serve Croke Park that can be found at www.dublinbus.ie. Luas services will also be operating throughout the day with further information available at www.transdevireland.ie.

There is no designated coach set-down area or parking area. Coaches are not permitted to pick up or drop off passengers on any of the arterial routes in the vicinity of Croke Park.

Q. Who are the favourites going into the game?

Limerick are the bookies favourite at 1/2 with Galway at 9/4. Limerick, who are the current Munster champions, are looking for their first All-Ireland victory since 2023, when they completed four in a row. They are looking to win their 13th title, while Galway, the current Leinster champions, are looking for just their fifth, and their first since 2017. The Tribesmen have lost five finals this century, while Limerick have only lost one.

Q. Anything else I should know?

Dublin Zoo is offering Galway and Limerick hurling fans 50 per cent off this Sunday if any supporters are looking to kill some time before the game. The offer applies to tickets purchased at the Dublin Zoo entrance on Sunday and the discount will be given to any visitor wearing Limerick or Galway supporter gear.