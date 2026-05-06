Ires Reit seeks occupiers for range of retail units at Tallaght Cross West

Retailers and restaurateurs and other customer-facing businesses looking to secure a pitch in a key suburban location may be interested in the opportunities presented by a range of commercial units being offered to the lettings market at Tallaght Cross West in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The units, which are owned by Ireland’s largest private landlord, Ires Reit, comprise a mix of properties ranging in size from 210sq m (2,260sq ft) to 3,000sq m (32,292sq ft) are suitable for a variety of use according to the letting agent, BDM Property. Existing occupiers at the scheme include Aldi, Flyefit and medical users such as Reeves Day Surgery Centre.

The commercial units form part of the wider, mixed-use Tallaght Cross West development, the bulk of which Ires Reit acquired from Nama for €83 million in 2016. The company owns 460 of the scheme’s 507 apartments and some 180,000sq ft of commercial space along with the development’s basement car park.

Tallaght Cross West is well located next to the Luas Red Line stop at the Square shopping centre and immediately adjacent to Tallaght University Hospital.

Declan Bagnall, of BDM Property, said: “Tallaght Cross West offers a range of mid to large -format units, giving occupiers the flexibility to create space that suits their needs. With a strong mix of retail, leisure and medical occupiers already established, this is an excellent opportunity for a wide variety of businesses to establish themselves in a key suburban centre.”