Palm Logistics strikes deal with leading road freight provider at Momentum Logistics Park

A computer-generated image of the facility being developed for DSV Road at Momentum Logistics Park

Palm Logistics, an affiliate of the pan-European real estate private equity firm Palm Capital, has struck a deal with DSV Road that will see it deliver a new purpose-built facility of 130,297sq ft (12,105sq m) for the logistics specialist on a 10.9-acre site at Momentum Logistics Park in Naas, Co Kildare. DSV Road is the dedicated road-freight division of DSV A/S, a global transport and logistics company headquartered in Denmark.

Subject to planning permission, construction of DSV’s new facility is expected to start in the third quarter of this year with completion targeted for the final quarter of 2027. Upon completion, the property will be let to DSV Road on a long-term lease.

The proposed unit will include a main warehouse/logistics facility, two-storey management offices and a dedicated yard to support site operations, including segregated HGV movements, trailer standing and staff and visitor parking.

In terms of its sustainability, the facility is targeting LEED Gold certification, with photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle chargers and highly efficient heating and ventilation systems.

Momentum Logistics Park is home to more than 100 businesses employing more than 2,000 people.

Known originally as Naas Enterprise Park, the scheme, which sits on more than 250 acres, was acquired by Palm Logistics’ parent company, Palm Capital, and KKR in 2021 as part of their wider €195 million purchase of the Core industrial portfolio.

Since then, Palm has speculatively developed four units at the scheme totalling 122,356sq ft (11,367sq m), of which there is now only one remaining unit of 60,236sq ft left.

The company’s other build-to-suit developments at the Naas scheme include an 85,347sq ft facility which it completed on behalf of Elsatrans in 2025. Elsatrans had already occupied more than 7,400sq m (80,000sq ft) across three buildings at Momentum Logistics Park prior to its agreement for the new warehouse.

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Palm Logistics has also recently secured planning permission for a further 37,161sq m (400,000sq ft) of high-bay logistics space at the park, with several buildings already under construction and additional phases totalling 18,581sq m (200,000sq ft) due to go for planning approval this year.

Commenting on the latest deal at Momentum Logistics Park, Palm Capital managing partner Reda Khatim said, “This development with DSV Road underlines the strong demand for high-quality modern logistics accommodation with the capacity and functional design required by modern-day supply chains.”

The properties at Momentum Logistics Park are being marketed by joint agents Garrett McClean and Stephen Mellon of CBRE, Darac O’Neill and Stephen Keeler of O’Neill & Co, and Kevin McHugh and Siobhán Convery of Harvey.