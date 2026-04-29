Cantor Fitzgerald signs deal for new Dublin headquarter office

Investment and stockbroking firm Cantor Fitzgerald is to relocate its Dublin headquarter office from its current home at 23 St Stephen’s Green to nearby South Frederick Street.

The company has signed a long-term lease for all five floors of Bindery House, the office building completed recently by Hope Street Property, the property investment, development and asset management business owned and headed up by John Mulryan. Knight Frank represented the landlord in the transaction while QRE Real Estate Advisers acted for Cantor Fitzgerald. The company is expected to make the move to its new offices by the end of this year.

Mulryan – who is better known for his role as the chief executive of the UK unit of Ballymore, the development group founded by his father, Sean – has delivered 30,000sq ft of Grade A office space at Bindery House following a comprehensive redevelopment and refurbishment of the former New Ireland Assurance Building at numbers 5-9 South Frederick Street. Hope Street Property is understood to have acquired the building early last year. The property was first offered to the market in October 2023 at a guide price of €12 million.

While a feasibility study undertaken by RKD Architects in preparation for its sale suggested the 1960s building offered significant scope for redevelopment as a hotel, Mulryan decided to pursue the alternative option to retain it for office use.

Now known as Bindery House – in recognition of the bookbindery that occupied the site historically – the property comprises 30,000sq ft of office space and 2,000sq ft of external terraces, is highly sustainable and has been designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification, an A3 Ber rating and net-zero operational carbon. A key element of the redevelopment was the decision to retain the building’s existing 1960s structural frame and granite facade. This approach reduced the amount of embodied carbon and construction waste generated by the project.

Occupier wellbeing and sustainable transport were also integral to the building’s redesign. To this end, its facilities now include bicycle parking, showers, changing rooms, drying rooms and lockers.

Mulryan said: “When we acquired the building, we saw an opportunity to carefully refurbish a well-located Dublin office and create a high-quality workplace for a long-term occupier. Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland is exactly the type of organisation we hoped the building would attract. Their commitment to Ireland and their focus on providing an excellent working environment for their team makes them a natural fit for Bindery House.”

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland’s chief executive Gerard Casey said: “This is an exciting milestone for our team in Ireland and reflects our growing presence in the wealth and investment market domestically and the firm’s growth in Europe. We look forward to welcoming clients to a space that has been thoughtfully curated and refurbished by Hope Street Property.”