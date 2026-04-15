Rolling Donut acquires new premises on Dublin’s Naas Road

The Rolling Donut is relocating its main bakery operations following the acquisition of a new premises on the Naas Road in Dublin.

The company is understood to have paid about €975,000 (exclusive of purchaser’s costs) for Unit 21 at Naas Road Business Park. The property extends to 598sq m (6,437sq ft) and comprises a light industrial facility along with ancillary office accommodation.

The sale saw interest from a number of parties according to Hugh Herity of selling agent Harvey. Rolling Donut was represented in the negotiations by JP McDonagh of MCD Property.

Established by Michael Quinlan in 1978, the Rolling Donut began selling doughnuts initially from trailers at concerts and festivals around the country before opening its original, landmark kiosk on Dublin’s O’Connell Street. The business, which is now led by Quinlan’s daughter, Lisa, has grown since those early days and now has six outlets in Dublin and one in Kildare Village.

Commenting on Rolling Donut’s acquisition of its new Naas Road premises, Herity said:

“The Naas Road remains a key industrial and logistics hub in Dublin, and properties such as Unit 21 are attracting strong interest. The combination of modern accommodation, excellent connectivity to the M50 and N7, and proximity to the city centre makes Naas Road Business Park a desirable location for occupiers. The sale of Unit 21 demonstrates the continued depth of demand for well-located industrial accommodation in southwest Dublin”.