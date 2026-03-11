Straffan lands with scope for development sold for €940,000

An aerial view of the lands near Straffan in Co Kildare

Having guided at a price of €500,000, a prime 5.5-acre (2.23 hectare) land holding at Barberstown in Straffan, Co Kildare, has been sold at auction for €940,000. The amount paid represents a premium of 88 per cent on the figure being guided by Coonan Property before the sale.

The auction took place on March 5th in the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth. The bidding started at €500,000 and went up in increments of €20,000 to €900,000 when there was a brief interval before placing the property on the market. It was then sold for €940,000 to an agent from Dublin bidding on behalf of his client.

Will Coonan of Coonan Property said: “It was fantastic to hold an auction with such an excellent outcome following strong interest over the marketing campaign and we were delighted to be involved in the sale of this holding.

“We continue to see strong demand for well-positioned land holdings within the Greater Dublin Area.”

The Barberstown site occupies a high-profile position with frontage to the R406, the road linking Barberstown to Maynooth.

The lands, split into three divisions, are of good quality and suited to a range of uses including equestrian, bloodstock, farming or commercial purposes. The property has good road frontage and convenient access, making it practical to manage and suitable for development, subject to planning permission.