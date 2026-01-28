Newly developed Dublin 11 logistics facility guiding at €7.5m

Investors and owner-occupiers looking for a well-located, high-quality logistics facility that’s ready for immediate occupation will be interested in the sale of Cobalt House at Huntstown Business Park in Ballycoolin, Dublin 11. Newly developed, the property is being offered to the market by agent Harvey at a guide price of €7.5 million.

Cobalt House comprises a detached warehouse of 31,422sq ft and includes 4,877sq ft of two-storey office accommodation. The property has a secure, gated and fenced yard with depths of 36-40m, 24 car-parking spaces (including two EV spaces) to the front of the property, alongside freshly landscaped boundaries. Loading is provided via two dock levellers and one level-access door.

The warehouse is of single-span steel-portal frame construction, with a clear internal height of 12m, an FM2 grade floor with a loading capacity of 60kN/m², high-output LED lighting and an insulated twin-skin composite roof with siphonic drainage system. The office accommodation has been finished to a high standard and comes equipped with a curtainwall glazing system, suspended ceilings with recessed LED lighting and a new air-conditioning system.

Huntstown Business Park is located on the western side of Cappagh Road in Ballycoolin, 16km northwest of Dublin city centre. The property sits equidistant from junctions five and six of the M50 motorway, providing ready access to Dublin Airport, Dublin Port Tunnel and to all the main arterial routes on Ireland’s national road network.

Kevin McHugh of Harvey says: “New-build industrial facilities of this scale and specification are extremely scarce in the Dublin market. The combination of a prime northwest Dublin location, exceptional building specification and immediate availability with vacant possession makes this a highly compelling opportunity for both owner-occupiers and investors seeking a future-proofed logistics facility.”