Carlow town lands primed for housing seeking €5m

An aerial view of the Palatine Road lands show their proximity to existing residential development near Carlow town.

Agent Lisney Commercial Real Estate is guiding a price of €5 million for a 5.6-hectare (14-acre) land holding 2½km from Carlow town with residential development potential.

Located on Palatine Road and immediately adjacent to the established Pollerton Manor housing estate, the subject site comprises seven acres zoned for new residential use under the Carlow County Development Plan, with the remaining seven acres proposed to be zoned for new residential development under variation number four of the plan.

The lands are well connected to the local and national road network, with the M9 motorway situated 7km away, The property benefits from dual-access points from both the main Palatine Road and a secondary connecting road to the east.

Shane O’Connor of Lisney says: “This site offers strong potential to deliver a substantial new residential scheme in line with Carlow County Council’s development objectives, making it an attractive opportunity for developers seeking a well-located, high-potential site.”