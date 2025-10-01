Distinctive D4 own-door office guiding €2m

Professional services providers looking to base their operations in a prime location are expected to run the rule over the sale of an own-door office property on Mount Eden Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Currently in use as the headquarters of a design agency, the Warehouse, as it is known, is being offered for sale through agent Colliers at a guide price of €2 million.

The subject property extends to a total of 5,439sq ft distributed across generously sized floor plates. The accommodation comprises a combination of meeting rooms and individual offices, along with open-plan office space. The building is in walk-in condition following extensive refurbishment works in recent years and has seven dedicated car-parking spaces.

Located in the heart of Donnybrook, the building sits in proximity to the village’s own amenities and those of nearby Ballsbridge and Dublin city centre.