Distinctive D4 own-door office guiding €2m

The Warehouse in Donnybrook comes for sale in walk-in condition following extensive refurbishment works

The Warehouse, Woods Way, Mount Eden Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 01 2025 - 05:40

Professional services providers looking to base their operations in a prime location are expected to run the rule over the sale of an own-door office property on Mount Eden Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Currently in use as the headquarters of a design agency, the Warehouse, as it is known, is being offered for sale through agent Colliers at a guide price of €2 million.

The subject property extends to a total of 5,439sq ft distributed across generously sized floor plates. The accommodation comprises a combination of meeting rooms and individual offices, along with open-plan office space. The building is in walk-in condition following extensive refurbishment works in recent years and has seven dedicated car-parking spaces.

Located in the heart of Donnybrook, the building sits in proximity to the village’s own amenities and those of nearby Ballsbridge and Dublin city centre.

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
