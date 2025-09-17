Fully fitted Dublin 4 headquarter office building guiding at €2m

A wide range of parties including owner-occupiers, investors and developers, may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of Brenson Lawlor House, a fully fitted headquarter office building at Argyle Square, just off Morehampton Road in the heart of Dublin 4.

Having served as the home of chartered accountants, PKF Brenson Lawlor, since its construction in 1990, the property is being offered for sale or to let by Avison Young at a guide price of €2 million and a quoting rent of €200,000. PKF Brenson Lawlor has doubled its staff numbers over the past five years and is relocating to larger offices in Ballsbridge next month.

The property comprises a two-storey over-basement office property, extending to 595.5sq m (6,410sq ft), together with five car-parking spaces. The building is fully-fitted and furnished and includes a mix of open-plan and private office accommodation, meeting rooms, boardroom, reception area, kitchenette and storage.

Leo Seddon of Avison Young says he expects to see enquiries from various parties including owner-occupiers, investors, serviced-office providers, refurbishment or repurposing specialists, as well as tenants seeking turnkey office accommodation. He adds that the property may also offer potential for redevelopment in the future, with scope for higher density and possibly other uses, such as residential, subject to planning permission.