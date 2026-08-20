Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry and bright weekend after week of showers

A group of girls sun themselves on Clontarf promenade in Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

A mostly dry weekend is in store after a week of showers ended a prolonged spell of hot weather in much of the country.

Temperatures are forecast to stay well below the highs seen earlier in the month, peaking at about 19 degrees during the day and dropping to lows of 7 degrees overnight.

Friday will bring mixed conditions of sunshine and showers as the weekend is set to be largely dry, according to Met Éireann.

Rain showers on Friday will mainly affect the north and west early in the day, spreading to other areas in the afternoon and evening, with some turning heavy.

By the evening, showers will be mainly confined to the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees.

On Friday night, there will be a few isolated showers in the north and west. Elsewhere, it will be dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees.

At the weekend, temperatures could reach highs of 19 degrees during the daytime.

On Saturday, the national forecaster says, most places will be dry with sunny spells and “the chance of a stray light shower” in the northwest.

At night, it will be largely dry. Mist and fog will develop, gradually clearing on Sunday morning. Lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees.

[ Ireland’s warming seas pose risk to public health, scientists warnOpens in new window ]

Sunday will be another largely dry and bright dry with isolated showers.

Similar dry conditions will continue on Sunday night with mist and fog patches forming towards morning. Lowest temperatures of seven to 12 degrees.

The high temperatures are expected to continue into next week as highs of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast for Monday.

Met Éireann says Monday will be a mainly dry and bright day.

However, cloudier conditions with some showers may move up from the south later in the day.