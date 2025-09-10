Irish Life secures several new tenants for Cork’s City Gate Park

Cork’s City Gate Park has added three new tenants to its line-up this year, with a total of 4,088sq m (44,000sq ft) being signed for across the scheme in the eight-month period to the end of August.

Built originally by the well-known Cork developer John Cleary in 2012, City Gate, which is owned by Irish Life Investment Managers, comprises a mix of offices, medical accommodation and retail space distributed across a total area of 27,870sq m (300,000sq ft), along with more than 500 car-parking spaces. It occupies a suburban location next to the Mater Private, Mahon Point Shopping Centre and Mahon Retail Park.

Veonet, a provider of comprehensive ophthalmology services, is undertaking the fit-out of its new premises, having signed for 1,208sq m (13,000sq ft) of space in Block A. Veonet’s arrival in the building firmly establishes its change of use from office to medical, and follows Alliance Medical’s recent opening of its new, 929sq m (10,000sq ft) premises there. Alliance Medical, which is headquartered in Limerick, is a provider of outsourced diagnostic imaging, and has 38 clinical locations across the country. Sean Healy of Cushman & Wakefield and Roger Dineen of property managers Lugus Capital are understood to be in negotiations with a number of additional medical occupants for space in the development.

Block B has also seen significant office letting activity, with well-known contractor John Sisk & Son, represented by Mark Smyth of MSP Consulting, having recently completed a fit-out of 1,022sq m (11,000 sq ft) on the first floor to facilitate the establishment of their Cork HQ. Sisk, which employs 2,500 people across Ireland, the UK and Europe, also recently relocated their Dublin office to a newly retrofitted building at Citywest Business Campus in Dublin. Infineon, a provider of automotive, power management and energy-efficient technologies, is also set to open for business in Block B, having recently signed a long-term lease for the fourth floor of the building. Infineon’s new office will extend to 1,858sq m (20,000 sq ft) and fit-out works are in train.