John Scottus School seeks €5m for longstanding Dublin 4 home

Having sold the three houses its senior school occupied on Morehampton Road in Donnybrook for a total of €5.8 million in 2017, the John Scottus School is looking for a buyer for its junior school buildings in nearby Ballsbridge.

Numbers 47 and 49 Northumberland Road occupy a prime location at the junction with St Mary’s Road and are being offered to the market by agent Knight Frank with the benefit of full vacant possession at a guide price of €5 million.

The sale of the buildings, which are in use as the home of the John Scottus Junior School and the School of Philosophy and Economic Science, comes as the interdenominational school relocates its operations to a new location in Dublin 6. John Scottus’s senior school relocated, for its part, in 2017 to the 14-acre campus occupied previously by the former Aravon School, at Old Conna House, Rathmichael, Co Wicklow. The campus was purchased from singer Chris de Burgh.

Numbers 47 and 49 Northumberland Road comprise two adjoining Victorian properties. Built originally as family homes and transformed later into Pre-63 residential rental units, the buildings were converted around 40 years ago to their present use as an educational facility. The properties have the potential, according to the selling agent, to be converted into a boutique hotel, a high-end apartment development, an office headquarters, an embassy, or two city residences, subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

The accommodation extends to 880sq m (9,472sq ft) over three floors, with both properties interconnecting on each level. The buildings have been well maintained and retain numerous original period details including their sash windows, cornices and centre roses.

Numbers 47 and 49 have a southwest-facing garden. This is laid out currently as a play area for the school, with direct access off St Mary’s Road. There are ornate-railed mature gardens to the front of both properties.

The rear of 47-49 Northumberland Road, is laid out as a play area currently

The properties occupy an excellent location and are within walking distance of Ballsbridge village and Dublin city centre. They are also positioned next to a number of Dublin Bus routes and within a short walk of Lansdowne Road Dart station.