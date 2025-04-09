Drumcondra site zoned for housing seeking €2m

An aerial view of the site at Carberry Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Agent Avison Young is guiding a price of €2 million for a residential refurbishment and redevelopment opportunity in the north Dublin suburb of Drumcondra.

Located in the long-established residential address of Carberry Road, and next to the grounds of Maryfield College, the subject property comprises two large semidetached family houses with a total floor area of approximately 373.5sq m (4,021sq ft) which are interconnected at ground and attic levels. The property is positioned on a regular-shaped site area of approximately 0.181 hectares (0.448 acres), offering the prospective purchaser significant development potential.

The subject site is located entirely within an area zoned “Z1 – Residential” in the Dublin City Council Development Plan, with a feasibility study drawn up in advance of the sale illustrating its potential to accommodate two additional, large two-/three-storey, four-bedroom semidetached family residences or three, two-/three-storey townhouses.

The existing property alternatively offers the buyer a refurbishment opportunity, with the potential to upgrade the two houses or to reconfigure the existing accommodation for apartment use, subject to planning permission.

The existing property also offers the purchaser the opportunity to secure short-term rental income in a proven rental-market location. The houses are well located in proximity to both the Marino Institute of Education and Dublin City University’s teacher-training college, the DCU Institute of Education at St Patrick’s Campus in Drumcondra.

The property is situated just 3.5km north of Dublin city centre, and occupies a prime position on Sion Hill, fronting Carberry Road and just off Griffith Avenue (R102) and Drumcondra Road Upper (N1).