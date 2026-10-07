Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Fully let Dublin city centre residential investment guiding €3.85m

Portfolio comprises 14 apartments and is generating annual rental income of €258,672

An aerial view shows the location of the Mabbot Lane apartments in Dublin city centre
An aerial view shows the location of the Mabbot Lane apartments in Dublin city centre
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Oct 07 2026 - 05:351 MIN READ

Private investors and family offices looking for immediate income from an established and well-located residential investment may be interested in the sale of Mabbot Lane, a portfolio of fully let apartments in the heart of Dublin city centre.

Located just off Talbot Street and within walking distance of O’Connell Street, the IFSC, north and south docklands, and the wider city centre, the investment, which comprises 14 apartments, is guiding at a price of €3.85 million. There are three one-bedroom apartments and 11 two-bedroom units and these are generating an average rent of €1,540 a month, giving an overall annual rental income of €258,672.

All the apartments are occupied under standard residential tenancy agreements, providing investors with an established and proven residential income stream. Existing tenants will not be affected by the sale.

The subject property also includes vacant ground-floor commercial accommodation, offering investors an asset-management opportunity with potential for alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

French fund seeks €19.7m for fully-let trio of investments in Dublin and Galway

Middle Eastern investor seeks €15.4m for Kerry retail park

Aviva seeks operator for new luxury hotel on Dublin’s Clarendon Street

Cherrywood town centre site with scope for hundreds of new homes guiding at €10m

Conor Steen of Hooke and MacDonald says: “Mabbot Lane offers investors the opportunity to acquire an income-producing residential asset in a strong Dublin city-centre location.”

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions