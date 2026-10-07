Fully let Dublin city centre residential investment guiding €3.85m

An aerial view shows the location of the Mabbot Lane apartments in Dublin city centre

Private investors and family offices looking for immediate income from an established and well-located residential investment may be interested in the sale of Mabbot Lane, a portfolio of fully let apartments in the heart of Dublin city centre.

Located just off Talbot Street and within walking distance of O’Connell Street, the IFSC, north and south docklands, and the wider city centre, the investment, which comprises 14 apartments, is guiding at a price of €3.85 million. There are three one-bedroom apartments and 11 two-bedroom units and these are generating an average rent of €1,540 a month, giving an overall annual rental income of €258,672.

All the apartments are occupied under standard residential tenancy agreements, providing investors with an established and proven residential income stream. Existing tenants will not be affected by the sale.

The subject property also includes vacant ground-floor commercial accommodation, offering investors an asset-management opportunity with potential for alternative uses, subject to planning permission.

Conor Steen of Hooke and MacDonald says: “Mabbot Lane offers investors the opportunity to acquire an income-producing residential asset in a strong Dublin city-centre location.”