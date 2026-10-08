Munster to mark 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s death at Champions Cup meeting with Racing 92

Anthony Foley was Munster head coach when he died in Paris in 2016. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Munster Rugby will mark the 10th anniversary of Anthony Foley’s passing with a series of special tributes and commemorative activities around their Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh next Saturday week, October 17th.

That will be one day after the anniversary of Foley’s sudden passing in Paris in 2016 on the morning of the scheduled first round match between Racing 92 and Munster at the Stade Yves du Manoir, which was postponed and played the following January.

A statement by the province said: “A much-loved former player, captain and Head Coach, Anthony remains one of the most important figures in Munster Rugby’s history, and the fixture will provide an opportunity for the Munster family to come together in remembrance of his extraordinary contribution to the province.

“A number of tributes will take place before and during the game, with supporters encouraged to play their part in commemorating Anthony’s legacy and the special place he continues to hold within Munster Rugby.

“Before kick-off, Jean Wallace and members of Shannon RFC will perform ‘There Is An Isle’ in tribute to Anthony.

“A photo display showcasing Anthony’s incredible career will be present in the ‘Red Shed’ area of Marina Park, immediately outside the stadium.

“The Munster players will wear special commemorative presentation jackets featuring the Munster crest and the number eight.

“A pre-match presentation involving the captains of Munster and Racing 92 will also take place, with both captains exchanging jerseys featuring the number eight.

“During the match, the Munster Rugby Supporters Club will lead a round of applause in the eighth minute to honour Axel. At half-time, Minis matches will take place on the pitch involving boys’ and girls’ teams from Ballina-Killaloe RFC and Shannon RFC, two clubs which are synonymous with Axel.

“Further matchday details will be confirmed closer to the fixture.”