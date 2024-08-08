Johnny Ronan seeks green light for 500 new docklands homes

A computer generated image of the Waterfront South Central development including the Citi headquarters currently under construction and a new pedestrian bridge.

Developer Johnny Ronan is seeking permission for 550 new homes and two office buildings on the last undeveloped riverside site in Dublin’s docklands.

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has lodged a planning application for the next phase of its Waterfront South Central project on North Wall Quay. The 1.5-million square foot development will include three residential blocks rising to eight, 12 and 25 storeys and 373,000 sq ft of office space next to the nine-storey 461,000 sq ft Citi headquarters which is currently under construction.

“Waterfront is a development of real class on an unparalleled site where the river Liffey flows into Dublin Bay,” said Rory Williams, RGRE chief executive.

It is proposed that the 25-storey residential block at the 4.75 acre Waterfront South Central will include two floors of public space, including a restaurant and a viewing terrace at the top of the building.

The scheme would also provide 32,750 sq ft of residents’ amenity space to incorporate a cinema, a concierge, a residents’ lounge, co-working facilities and meeting rooms, a gym, padel courts and an outdoor pocket park.

The Waterfront development is being designed by architects Henry J Lyons and the planned facade for the scheme aligns with that of Citi’s headquarters next door.

“RGRE is pushing the boundaries of high-end residential property, and we are proud to bring another five-star offering to the city of Dublin following the successful development and leasing of Spencer Place nearby,” says Gavin Wyley, head of residential development at Ronan Group.

If it gets the go-ahead, the proposed development will be the third-largest mixed-use project in the capital after the Glass Bottle scheme fronting on to Sandymount Strand, which RGRE is developing in partnership with Lioncor Developments Ltd and Oaktree Capital Management, and the Spencer Dock development just up the Liffey on North Wall Quay.