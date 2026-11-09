James Bulger killer to remain in prison after confirming he is not seeking release

Jon Venables following his arrest for the murder of James Bulger in Merseyside in 1993. Photograph: PA

One of the killers of James Bulger is to remain behind bars after he told a UK Parole Board panel he should stay in prison.

Jon Venables told parole staff dealing with his latest review, which took place in private, that he was not seeking release.

A summary of the panel’s findings, published on Monday, said: “At the outset of the hearing, Mr Venables submitted an opening statement to the effect that he accepted the need to undertake further offending work in custody and so was not seeking release.”

The panel considered evidence from probation officers based in the prison and in the community, three psychologists, and a psychiatrist, and all bar one found that he should remain in prison.

Venables tortured and murdered two-year-old James Bulger in 1993 after he and Robert Thompson, both then aged 10, snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside.

Venables was released on licence in July 2001 and recalled to prison in February 2010, after indecent images of children were found on his computer.

He was once again freed in August 2013 and then called back in November 2017 for the same offence, and parole judges considered his case again in September 2020.

In the latest review, a “victim personal statement which clearly conveyed the devastating impact of Mr Venables’s crime and the impact of his offending” was heard by the panel.

Following the decision, a spokeswoman for James Bulger’s mother, Denise Fergus, told Sky News her “overwhelming feeling today is relief”.

“This is the decision she has desperately waited for and she welcomes the Parole Board’s decision that Jon Venables must remain in prison,” Kym Morris told the broadcaster.

“The prospect of his release has caused her enormous anxiety. Given his repeated offending, her concerns extend beyond her own family to the safety of other children.”

Members found that there were concerns about how well Venables would work with probation staff if released and “how open and honest he would be in supervision”.

They said there is “a need for further work in custody to address his sexual interests”.

The summary went on: “Mr Venables articulated his protracted and extreme remorse for his crime. Professionals assessed this to be genuine and sincere.”

Panel members decided that they were “not satisfied that Mr Venables was suitable for release”.