Community garden in Dublin’s north inner city scoops top award

Commercial property specialists CBRE and the Urban Land Institute (ULI) have announced the winners of the fifth annual ULI Excellence in Placemaking awards. The awards, which are judged by an expert panel comprising planners, architects and academics, were established to recognise organisations and communities across Ireland working to improve their local areas through placemaking projects that make these places better places in which to live, work and play.

The overall National Excellence in Placemaking Award for this year has gone to the Mud Island Community Garden in Dublin city’s North Strand.

Commenting on their decision, the judges said: “Mud Island Community Garden is an inspirational community project which demonstrates the power of collective community involvement. The project has developed a formerly derelict space into a community garden which has evolved into an exceptional and inclusive place. While it was conceived as a sustainable garden, it has become so much more by providing a space for arts, culture, learning and connection across the community. The members of the judging panel were unanimous in their praise for the project’s vision and pro-active approach to sustainability, education, and openness to engaging with the whole community across all ages, and the integration of new residents.”

The winners of the various other categories for 2023 are as follows:

Dublin

• Mud Island Community Garden, North Strand, Dublin 3 — winner in Community/Voluntary projects

• Diamond Park, Gardiner Street Lower Dublin — winner in Public Sector/Large Scale/Commercial

• Francis Street Environmental Improvement Scheme — highly commended

• The Sub-Station, Dublin Port — highly commended.

Rest Of Leinster

• Dunboyne Playspace, Co Meath — winner in Community/Voluntary projects

• Kildare Public Parklets — winner in Public Sector/Large Scale/Commercial

Connacht

• Lóchrainn na Rónta, Co Sligo — winner

Referring to the overall quality of this years’ award entries, chairwoman at ULI Ireland Marie Hunt said: “These awards tie in with some of the key objectives of the Urban Land Institute in terms of identifying, showcasing and celebrating good design and placemaking in urban landscapes. The projects that have particularly appealed to the judges are those that promote health and wellbeing, offering connectivity, permeability and accessibility for all while also promoting the best in architecture and design. A key feature of this year’s competition was an increase in art and cultural initiatives that deliver benefits for local communities.”

Willie Norse, executive director at competition sponsor CBRE Ireland said: “It is so important for the future of our built environment that we understand and champion great placemaking and sustainability efforts. I am delighted that CBRE are once again working with ULI Ireland to formally recognise and reward those in the public and private sector who are building communities and creating amazing places.”