Dunboyne landbank with scope for large residential development seeking €8.95m

An aerial view of the land on the outskirts of Dunboyne, Co Meath

Agent JLL is guiding a price of €8.95 million for a 72.87-acre (28.49-hectare) residential land bank in Dunboyne, Co Meath.

The lands comprise a single-storey derelict house with a number of farm buildings including about 26.78 acres (10.84 hectares) zoned A2 New Residential under the Meath County Development Plan 2021-2027. The objective of this zoning is “to provide for new residential communities”. While the balance of the lands extending to 46.09 acres (18.65 hectares) is not zoned, the selling agent is of the view that they will be rezoned in the future owing to their proximity to Dunboyne town centre. The lands are available for sale in two separate lots. Lot 1 comprises the residential holding while lot 2 is made up of the unzoned lands in their entirety.

The M3 motorway is readily accessible at junction 5 providing convenient connectivity to the M50 motorway and the wider national motorway network. Dublin Airport is within a 30-minute drive of the lands. Dunboyne train station, which provides regular services to Dublin city centre, sits 2km north of the site.

Dunboyne itself is home to a number of schools, sporting clubs and a wide retail offering including Supervalu and Avoca. Blanchardstown Shopping Centre is a 10-minute drive via the M3.

While Dunboyne is primarily a commuter town to Dublin, there is a strong local employment base with Meta (data centre), Intel, Shire and IBM all within a 5km radius of the town.

Ollie Lyons of JLL says: “These lands present an excellent opportunity for a developer to acquire zoned residential land in a desirable, well-established residential location. Furthermore, there is the potential to have 46 acres rezoned for residential use in the future.”