Cork lands master-planned with Aldi supermarket on site for €2.9m

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €2.9 million for a 2.1-hectare (5.21-acre) site in the heart of the commuter town of Carrigaline, Co Cork. The subject site has been master-planned, with the German supermarket giant Aldi in the process of constructing a new shop and cafe on the land. These are due to be completed towards the end of this year along with a portion of the estate road.

The remaining 5.21 acres form the subject of the current sale, and these are available in multiple lots that have been earmarked for residential and commercial development. The indicative masterplan (not binding) included in Aldi’s planning application envisaged the following uses: residential (0.70 acres), commercial and residential (1.06 acres), leisure (1.63 acres) and drive-through (0.92) development. The areas proposed for residential, commercial and leisure uses can be sold as a single lot (4.29 acres).

Other development types are also possible as the lands are zoned “Town Centre” as per the Cork County Development Plan 2022-2028 to provide for mixed uses including residential, commercial, retail, theatre, community facilities, offices, restaurant and cafe.

Carrigaline is a large commuter town with a range of shopping, leisure, medical, educational and convenience services. The site is next to Main Street in Carrigaline with local amenities including banks, shops and restaurants. The recently opened Western Relief Road offers direct access to the subject lands. The town has a population of about 16,000 and is close to several big employment hubs including Pfizer, Janssen, Biomarin, Novartis, Recordati, Thermo Fisher, Hovione, DePuy and Pepsi.

Peter O’Flynn and Philip Horgan of Cushman & Wakefield say: “This site would suit many commercial and residential uses and its town-centre location may allow for higher-density development.”