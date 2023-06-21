Former Gamestop headquarters in Swords seeking €7m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €7 million for Gamestop’s former Irish headquarters in Swords Business Park after the video game retailer announced earlier this year it would be winding down its Irish operation.

Estuary House is a high-specification detached facility of 3,836sq m (41,290sq ft) consisting of a two-storey office unit of 1,322sq m (14,235sq ft) and an industrial unit. The industrial unit is finished to the modern specification and has a clear internal height of six metres, four dock levellers, one grade-level loading door and a 36-metre yard depth.

The sale of the facility follows Gamestop’s recent announcement of the closure of its 35 shops in the Republic of Ireland. The company, which has its global headquarters in Texas, had operated in Ireland since the mid-2000s and employed about 230 people here.

Swords Business Park is about 5km from Dublin Airport, 3km from junction 4 of the M1 and junction 3 of the M50, and 10km from the Port Tunnel.

Stephen Mellon of CBRE says: “With a severe lack of vacant possession industrial facilities available to purchase at present and with the market currently experiencing record rental growth, we expect strong interest in this property from both investors and owner-occupiers alike.”