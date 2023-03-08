Fully-fitted south Dublin office available to rent for €30 per sq ft

Companies looking for a cost-effective, well-located and well-connected base for their office operations may be interested in the opportunity presented by the fourth floor at Rockfield South in Dundrum, South Dublin.

The accommodation comprises 4,500sq ft of fully fitted plug-and-play office space, all of which has been completely refurbished to an excellent standard. The fourth floor is available to let immediately by way of flexible lease through agent CBRE at a quoting rent of just €30 per sq ft – or less than half the prevailing rate being sought within Dublin’s central business district (CBD). The office space is laid out as a collaborative open-plan workspace, and is complemented by a large outdoor terrace. The office specification includes exposed ceilings with LED strip lighting, hardwood herringbone floors, air conditioning, and an extensive kitchen along with multiple meeting rooms throughout.

Rockfield South forms part of the wider 74,858sq ft Rockfield Central scheme. Distributed across three blocks, North, South and East, the offices were developed by Gannon Homes as part of the wider Rockfield mixed-use scheme in 2004. The development also includes an underground car park and two levels of retail beneath a four-storey office block, known as the Rockfield Medical Campus.

Quite apart from the ease of access afforded by its position at the Balally Luas green line stop, Rockfield Central is well located in Dundrum, and just 6.5km from Dublin city centre. The M50 motorway is about 2km away from the scheme, providing ready access to north, south and west Dublin and the surrounding commuter-belt counties. Dundrum is regarded as an excellent suburban office location and is home to a number of large corporate occupiers including RSA Insurance, BAE Systems, and to Hammerson, the joint owner along with Allianz of the nearby Dundrum Town Centre. Widely acknowledged as one of Ireland’s foremost retail destinations, Dundrum Town Centre has more than 100 retail units and sits just a three-minute walk from Rockfield.

Willie Dowling, Megan Pilkington and Zach Maguire at CBRE are offering the fourth floor to the market by way of a flexible lease with a quoting rent of €30 per sq ft with a “plug-and-play” serviced option at a rent to be negotiated.