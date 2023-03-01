Mount Merrion site primed for apartment development seeks €2.75m

An aerial view of the site at Callary Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin: on the market with a guide price of €2.75 million.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of residential accommodation at the upper end of Dublin’s private rented sector and owner-occupier market will be interested in the sale of a high-profile site in the south-city suburb of Mount Merrion.

Located at the corner of Callary Road and Foster’s Avenue, and within a short walk of both UCD and Goatstown village, the subject property is being offered to the market by agent Bannon at a guide price of €2.75 million.

Extending to a total area of 0.28 hectares (0.7 acres), the site is zoned ‘Objective A – Residential’ under the terms of the Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Development Plan 2022-2028. The land is currently occupied by a detached dwelling known as ‘Clonbeg’, a 1930s-built five-bedroom detached house extending to 250sq m (2,691sq ft).

This high-profile corner site offers fantastic scope for redevelopment, subject to planning permission

The site has road frontage of 60 metres and 50 metres to Callary Road and Foster’s Avenue respectively. A feasibility study prepared by Terry O’Flanagan Architects suggests the plot has the potential to accommodate a residential scheme of up to 36 apartment units. The existing Roebuck Hill apartment scheme on the opposite side of Foster’s Avenue provides a direct precedent for a multi-storey residential development.

Niall Brereton, who is handling the sale on behalf of Bannon, says: “This high-profile corner site offers fantastic scope for redevelopment (subject to planning permission) across a range of potential platforms including multi-family, elder-living or student accommodation.

“It is rare that a property with such potential becomes available in a location like Mount Merrion.”