Hampton House secures three new tenants on long-term leases

HDI Global SE, HDI Reinsurance and Natural Forces have chosen Hampton House on Mount Street Lower as the location for their respective Dublin headquarter operations.

All three companies have committed to long-term leases and have agreed to pay rents in the region of the €49.75 per sq ft agent Murphy Mulhall had been quoting when it offered the property to the letting market. HDI Global SE and HDI Reinsurance have taken a lease of the fourth and fifth floors while Natural Forces will occupy the third floor of the building.

Hampton House underwent extensive refurbishment during 2020-2021. The building has grade A specification, which includes exposed ceilings, LED-sensored lighting, VRV air conditioning throughout and CAT 6 data cabling.

The remaining office accommodation ranging from 850sq ft to 1,298sq ft is available on a floor-by-floor basis or altogether.

READ MORE

Rebecca Breen, of Murphy Mulhall says: “Hampton House offers small and medium enterprises the opportunity to locate to an office that has been refurbished to a high standard. The building has an A3 Ber rating, which should prove attractive to companies looking to meet their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.”