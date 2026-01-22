St James’s Hospital apologises over unauthorised €4.7m payment for services

The chief executive of St James’s Hospital, Mary Day, said the money was paid to a private radiology group over an eight-year period. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

A private radiology group at St James’s Hospital received payments of nearly €5 million since 2017 without a public tender process or a contract, the Dáil Public Accounts Committee has been told.

A total of 18 doctors who are employed by the hospital were directors of the private group.

The Comptroller and Auditor General had reported last year that €1.4 million had been paid to this private radiology group outside of procurement rules.

On Thursday, the chief executive of St James’s Hospital, Mary Day, said about €4.7 million had been paid over an eight-year period.

She said initially the hospital had entered into an arrangement with this private group in 2017 to provide mammography services as St James’s was unable to meet a 10-day deadline for dealing with patients requiring urgent breast cancer care.

The amounts paid to the group later increased following the Covid-19 pandemic on foot of emergency funding provided by the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

Ms Day said the radiology service had a licence to operate from part of the St James’s campus. The committee was told that rent of about €52,000 was paid.

Ms Day apologised to the committee on behalf of the hospital for not following official procurement rules.

“I wish to apologise on behalf of the hospital for the fact that some radiology services in 2024 were not procured through a public tender process. We did not meet the standards expected of us.

“I wish to assure the committee that this was driven by urgent patient needs in cancer in particular, but also in cardiology, to prevent delayed diagnosis and to deliver the best possible care to our patients.

“Occasionally, due to unforeseen or unpredictable circumstances, we in the hospital have to balance the need for public procurement with the need to respond immediately to urgent demand for scans in order to avoid potentially harmful delays in the diagnosis and treatment of our patients.

“For example, in 2024, there were 28 adverse incident reports at St James’s Hospital related to delayed diagnosis associated with constrained access to diagnostic imaging”, Ms Day said.

She said the demand for diagnostic scans was growing exponentially. She said the hospital needed an additional 12 consultant radiologists.

Ms Day said 12 of the 18 consultants that were directors of the private radiology group did not include these details on their annual ethics declaration. The other six did not make returns.

Ms Day said it was regrettable that declarations of interest were not made by everyone in the commercial company but this was later corrected.

Ms Day said the consultants concerned had increased their core activities and saw more patients during their public working hours.

“The radiologists did not have any influence over which patients had access to outsourced diagnostics. This was allocated by the hospital’s scheduling office, which focused solely on time-sensitive referrals, particularly for cancer staging.

“Patients were selected transparently on the basis of clinical need. The additional capacity created by these services has been vital in providing timely and effective access for patients on cancer pathways, in particular.”