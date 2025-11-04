Call in Dáil for immediate byelection to fill Catherine Connolly’s Galway West seat

Catherine Connolly ceased to be a TD after she won last month's presidential election. Photograph: Alan Betson

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy has formally announced a vacant Dáil seat in Galway West following the election of Catherine Connolly as president.

A call was also made in the Dáíl for a byelection to be held immediately.

Declaring the vacancy as the Dáil recommenced after the Halloween recess, Ms Murphy said Ms Connolly was the first sitting TD since Erskine Childers in 1973 to be elected president.

“It is the first time in the history of our Constitution that a sitting female TD has successfully contested a presidential election,” she said.

Ms Murphy told TDs the president-elect had “ceased to be a member of the Dáil on her election, and a vacancy now exists in the constituency of Galway West to be filled in accordance with law”.

“On behalf of the House, I wish the president-elect every success in her new role as Uachtarán,” she said to applause from TDs.

The byelection to fill the vacancy must be held within six months of Ms Connolly’s election in October.

Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins called for the byelection to take place immediately.

He asked for a debate this week on “how soon the writ will be issued so that the people of Galway West will get the representation they fully deserve”.

The Cork South-West TD said the party has already put forward its candidate, Cllr Noel Thomas, who is “working on the ground as we speak”.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State Mary Butler said: “I commend Deputy Collins for not missing an opportunity”, but she gave no commitment on when the writ would be moved to allow the byelection take place.

Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers congratulated Ms Connolly on behalf of the Government and said: “Catherine commanded a huge vote following a really successful campaign.”

He said she “served with distinction in these Houses as leas-cheann comhairle” and “demonstrated enormous integrity and professionalism” in all her contributions.

Mr Chambers had served as minister of state for the Gaeltacht and he said Ms Connolly “was always constructive in her contributions. She will be a president that we can all unite behind and I wish her well as she commences her new role in the coming days”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald wished “comhghairdeas ó chroí lenár gcara” – heartfelt congratulations to our friend – and described Ms Connolly’s election as a “truly historic achievement and our warmest congratulations go to our Uachtarán-elect”.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik wished “comhghairdeas mór to our new Uachtarán na hÉireann, Catherine Connolly, on her historic landslide win. I know as president she will do us proud just as Michael D Higgins has done”.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said Ms Connolly “will be a president for all and will be missed in this House, but we know she will serve with the same integrity, diligence and compassion she served with here”.