Government backbencher fails to turn up for controversial ‘Other Members’ speaking slot

Catherine Ardagh TD said she missed the speaking slot as she was 'deep in thought' attending a Public Accounts Committee meeting.

The controversial Dáil slot for “Other Members” to raise issues with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste resulted in red faces on the Government side when the speaker failed to show on Thursday.

The issue which convulsed the Dáil for months over speaking rights and delayed the election of Taoiseach Micheál Martin caught the Coalition out when a Fianna Fáil backbencher did not attend for their allotted slot to question Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty described it as “so embarrassing” for the Coalition.

Fianna Fáil TD Catherine Ardagh later apologised in the Dáil to the Tánaiste for her absence. She was attending the first meeting of the Public Accounts Committee in the basement of the LH2000 building, which did not have phone coverage.

Ms Ardagh said later she was aware that it was her speaking slot but “it completely slipped my mind because I was just deep in thought down in the committee room” and it was “human error”.

The long-running saga centred on efforts to carve out speaking time for a small group of Independent TDs involved in Government-formation talks led by Independent Tipperary North TD Michael Lowry.

The row subsequently expanded to include Government backbenchers after claims they did not have the same speaking rights as opposition TDs.

In the motion that changed Dáil standing orders, after turbulent and chaotic scenes in the Dáil, a new eight-minute-long “Other Members Questions” session was voted in, taking place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, immediately after Leaders’ Questions.

The “Other Members” include backbenchers from Government parties and the Independent TDs who did not get ministerial roles: Mr Lowry, Meath East TD Gillian Toole, Dublin Bay North TD Barry Heneghan and Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

Two Independents, Tipperary North TD Mattie McGrath and Laois TD Carol Nolan, who did not participate in Government formation talks, subsequently joined the technical group.

In the Dáil on Thursday, Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty picked up on the no-show quickly.

“So much for backbenchers wanting so much time for Leaders’ Questions,” he said. “You did all this for [Michael] Lowry and now your backbenchers don’t even show.

“So embarrassing, so embarrassing,” he quipped.

Mr Doherty went on to highlight the “historic” vote in the Northern Assembly supporting the extension of voting rights in the presidential election to Irish citizens in the North. He said Fine Gael committed nine years ago to holding a referendum and asked would the Government stop the delay and act on this commitment.

Mr Harris said he was “supportive of the principle” and will engage with Government colleagues including the Taoiseach.