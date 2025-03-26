Opposition say Coalition giving ‘two fingers’ to democracy with speaking slots for group led by Michael Lowry

The Ceann Comhairle has suspended the Dáil amid chaotic scenes following a row over speaking rights. Video: Oireachtas TV

Opposition leaders stopped short last night of tabling a motion of no confidence in Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy following her decision to push through a vote on controversial changes to speaking rights amid chaotic scenes in the Dáil.

In a show of unity, five Opposition leaders, representing 75 TDs, held a joint media conference on the plinth of Leinster House where they accused the Coalition of giving “two fingers” to democracy by ramming through new speaking slots for Government-supporting Independents, led by Tipperary North TD Michael Lowry.

Much of their focus was on the role played by Ms Murphy in the proceedings, with Opposition leaders accusing her and the Government of working together to push the vote through.

A new group called “Other TDs” – comprised of the Lowry group and Government backbenchers – will be allowed two eight-minute slots a week to ask questions of the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

“Nobody observing today’s business could have had any confidence in the way in which the Ceann Comhairle conducted herself,” said Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald. “She put a wrecking ball through standing orders.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said she was dismayed at Ms Murphy’s actions, while Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats said they were “highly questionable”.

Michael Collins of Independent Ireland and Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit honed in on a two-finger gesture made by Mr Lowry in the chamber, saying it typified the contempt shown to the people of Ireland.

However, when pressed, the Opposition leaders would not say if they would table a motion against Ms Murphy, saying they needed time to reflect on the matter. Opposition leaders will meet today to discuss their next moves, including a possible motion.

Further disruptions to Dáil business are likely. One senior figure said that there is “no way” the matter will rest here.

The Dáil was suspended early yesterday amid much shouting, disruption and heckling. Ms Murphy told TDs they were “making an absolute show” of themselves” and said they had “no respect for the chair”.

In a statement last night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin claimed the scenes in the Dáil “marked a new low in the behaviour of the Opposition”.