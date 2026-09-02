Irish Government to summon Russian ambassador following Leipzig attack

Russian ambassador Yuri Filatov is to be summoned by Irish officials. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Government is to summon the Russian ambassador in response to a recent drone attack in Leipzig, Germany, for a formal diplomatic dressing down, a symbolic gesture to protest about Moscow’s suspected involvement in the foiled attack.

The German government has said it believes Russia was behind the incident targeting a Ukrainian cargo aircraft in the east German city last month.

The attribution of responsibility for the attack by Berlin has led to calls from many European governments for stronger economic sanctions to be levied against Moscow. Berlin’s retaliation included a decision to close a Russian consulate and a Russian cultural centre.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Russian ambassador Yury Filatov to a formal meeting, in response to the suspected Russian attack.

A diplomatic summons is a symbolic way for a government to express dissatisfaction or protest another state’s actions.

“The department will summon the Russian ambassador at senior official level, as it has on past occasions in response to concerns regarding Russian actions,” a department spokesman said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said Moscow’s campaign of hybrid interference and activity “continues to increase in scale and recklessness”.

“We stand in solidarity with Germany following the alarming incidents at Leipzig airport, but also with many member states affected by Russia’s attacks, including Estonia only earlier this week. This is very clearly not just about the security of Ukraine, but of Europe as a whole,” McEntee said.

[ German investigators identify suspects with Russian links in Leipzig drone attackOpens in new window ]

The European Union’s foreign ministers, who met in Wicklow, were united in their determination to provide Ukraine with the “political, financial and military support” it needed in its war with Russia, she said.

In a press conference after the “Gymnich” meeting, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s high representative on foreign affairs, said the union would respond to the failed Leipzig attack with a package of new economic sanctions on up to 1,600 Russian individuals and entities.

The meeting of foreign ministers was held in Druids Glen, Co Wicklow, as part of its Council of the EU presidency, a deal-making role that passes between member states every six months.